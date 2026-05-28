Browns Work Out Former Florida State 2021 Draft Pick

Former Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson may be getting another opportunity to continue his NFL career after multiple injuries hindered him in the early stages at the next level.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Robinson visited and worked out for the Cleveland Browns this week as the franchise continues evaluating depth options along the defensive front.

"DE Janarius Robinson (6-5, 263) visited the #Browns today & worked out for them. Originally a 4th-round pick of the Vikings out of Florida State in 2021, Robinson (fractured foot) spent last season on IR [with] the #Chiefs. Browns have been looking for edge depth," Cabot wrote on X.com.

DE Janarius Robinson (6-5, 263) visited the #Browns today & worked out for them. Originally a 4th-round pick of the Vikings out of Florida State in 2021, Robinson (fractured foot) spent last season on IR w/ the #Chiefs. Browns have been looking for edge depth. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 26, 2026

Browns Continue Evaluating Edge Depth

Janarius Robinson - Instagram.com

Robinson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft but has battled injuries throughout much of his professional career. He missed his rookie season due to injury and later spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs as he attempted to establish himself as a rotational piece on the defensive front.

The 6'5'', 263-pound defensive end spent the 2025 season on injured reserve after suffering a fractured foot during offseason workouts.

Cleveland has explored options along the edge as the Browns enter training camp. The rotation behind Myles Garrett has remained a factor for a defense that relies heavily on generating pressure up front, and Robinson’s size and length could make him an interesting developmental option if healthy. The Browns have cycled through rotational EDGE pieces quite a bit, so logically it makes sense.

Robinson’s workout also comes during the Browns’ first offseason under new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who appears to still be evaluating depth in his first year. He's also had tryouts with the New England Patriots and has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Seminole Looking for Another NFL Opportunity

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Janarius Robinson (98) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Robinson arrived at Florida State as a highly recruited prospect out of Panama City, Florida, and became a steady contributor along the Seminoles’ defensive line during his collegiate career from 2016 to 2020. He totaled 105 tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles while appearing in 42 games for FSU.

His final season at Florida State came during the shortened 2020 campaign, in which he recorded 26 tackles, 3 sacks, and a blocked kick while leading the team in sacks.

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