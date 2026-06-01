Rams' Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket Following Blockbuster Myles Garrett Trade

The Los Angeles Rams have officially gone all in.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Rams are finalizing a trade that will bring two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Verse and draft compensation.

Garrett broke the single-season sack record in 2025, and this move has shot the Rams from +700 to +650 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles is the clear favorite over the Seattle Seahawks (+1000), Buffalo Bills (+1000) and Baltimore Ravens (+1000) as teams continue OTAs.

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Bombshell: The Browns are finalizing a trade that will send two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, per @rapsheet, @TomPelissero and me.



In exchange for Garrett, the Rams are expected to send Pro-Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027… pic.twitter.com/vHVquJBcYl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

The Rams just missed the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, falling short in the NFC Championship Game against Seattle, which went on to win it all. With Matthew Stafford nearing the end of his career, the Rams have made mutliple big trades (they also acquired Trent McDuffie this offseason) to chase a title in 2026.

Garrett is one of the best defensive players of his generation, earning First Team All-Pro honors in five of the last six years. He's registered at least 14.0 sacks in five seasons in a row, and he'll join a Rams defense that is already loaded with talent across the board.

In the other side of this trade, Cleveland has dropped to 28th in the odds to win the Super Bowl at +15000. Only the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals have worse odds than the Browns, who are clearly gearing up to continue their rebuild in the coming drafts. Verse is a solid, young addition to the Cleveland defense, but there may not be a single player as impactful as Garrett on that side of the ball.

The Rams are not only +650 to win the Super Bow, but they are the favorite to win the NFC (+320) by a wide margin over Seattle (+550) and Philadelphia (+800) following the reported Garrett deal. In addition to that, the Rams are now set at even money (+100) to win the NFC West in the 2026 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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