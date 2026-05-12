Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Retires After One Week NFL Stint in Chicago

It feels like just yesterday that fans around the country tuned in to the 2026 NFL Draft, which ended only three weeks ago, yet minicamp came even faster for veterans, undrafted free agents, and players whose names were called in late April.

With rookie minicamp often serving as an opportunity for players to earn a spot on an NFL roster, one former Florida State Seminole’s brief time in Chicago quickly shifted from excitement to uncertainty after he was placed on the Bears’ Reserve/Retired list on Monday.

Rookie Minicamp Takes Abrupt Turn for Former FSU Wideout

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Squirrel White (4) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears recently released a roster update on Monday, announcing the signings of wide receiver Kyron Hudson, linebacker Wayne Matthews III, wide receiver Scotty Miller, and linebacker Jon Rhattigan. One familiar Seminole left the franchise.

Former Florida State wide receiver Squirrel White no longer appears to be with the Chicago Bears after signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent a little over two weeks ago. While the report did not provide further details regarding the Birmingham, Alabama native, injuries limited the promising speedster during his lone season at FSU.

Most of what has been reported came from the Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond, who stated that White was seen being escorted off the field by training staff during a stretching portion of the Bears' rookie minicamp

The Bears placed undrafted rookie WR Squirrel White on the reserve/retired list.



White participated in rookie minicamp over the weekend. On Saturday, he was seen exiting practice with the training staff during stretching. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) May 11, 2026

White’s Collegiate Career Included Productive SEC Run

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Squirrel White (4) reacts after making a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound wide receiver spent his final collegiate season at Florida State after transferring from Tennessee. He appeared in 10 games with four starts, recording five receptions for 52 yards, four carries for six yards, and seven punt returns totaling 64 yards.

Before transferring to Florida State, White appeared in 38 games across three seasons at Tennessee, totaling 131 receptions for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns. He also recorded 11 rushing yards on four carries while contributing as a punt returner with 10 returns for 155 yards, including seven returns for 112 yards in 2024. His 131 career receptions ranked seventh in Tennessee program history.

Whites proven experience in the SEC made him yet another promising roster addition at the professional level, but the path for UDFA's can change abruptly. Though his time with the Bears appears to have ended early, the next path for the 22-year-old remains unclear.

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