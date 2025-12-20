Packers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Can Green Bay Win Again?)
The Green Bay Packers are looking to get back on track when they visit the Chicago Bears on Saturday night.
The Packers won the first meeting 28-21 at home two weeks ago, but fell 34-26 in Denver last week. Meanwhile, the Bears bounced back from that loss with a big 31-3 win over the Browns.
The oddsmakers have the Packers as slight road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 16 matchup.
Packers vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -1.5 (-101)
- Bears +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Packers: -110
- Bears: -110
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread has come down by a point since the odds opened for this one, with the total dropping by two points.
Can the Bears get revenge on the Packers?
Packers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
I may have been wrong about the Bears being as bad as I thought they were, and their underlying metrics have trended heavily in the right direction. With that being said, I still don't think they're good enough to be listed as just 1.5-point underdogs against the Packers in this spot.
If you exclude plays that resulted in turnovers, the Bears' defense ranks just 28th in the league in opponent EPA per play and 26th in opponent success rate. Chicago has managed to sport an average turnover differential of +1.4 per game, which is simply unsustainable moving forward. If they stop being on the right side of the turnover differential every game, then we're going to see some significant regression from them.
I trust the team with far better numbers up and down the board. Let's also remember that when the Packers beat the Bears two weeks ago, they averaged 6.5 yards per play while the Bears averaged just 4.6. That was a dominant performance by the Packers that didn't show up in the final box score.
Pick: Packers -1.5 (-110) via FanDuel
The Packers did probably deserve a better showing on the scoreboard than just a seven-point win over the Bears two weeks ago. Now they head to Chicago on Saturday night, and they’ve been a respectable 4-2-1 on the road while the Bears are 5-1-0 at home.
I see another close game between these NFC North rivals, but the Packers will come away with the win.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
