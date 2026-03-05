DJ Moore Trade: Updated Bears, Bills WR Depth Charts As Receiver Heads to Buffalo

The Bills made a splashy move ahead of free agency on Thursday when they traded for veteran Chicago receiver DJ Moore (and a 2026 fifth-round pick), while sending a 2026 second-round pick back to the Bears in return.

Buffalo desperately needed to bolster its receiver room, and now, QB Josh Allen will have a new target in Moore. Notably, the former first-rounder had one of his stronger years playing under then-Panthers OC and current Buffalo head coach Joe Brady in Carolina in 2020-21.

On the salary front, the Bills will be guaranteeing $15.5 million of Moore's 2028 base salary, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The wideout's 2026 salary is fully guaranteed, and his 2027 salary becomes fully guaranteed once the new league year begins on March 11.

Below, let's take a quick look at receiver depth for both the Bears and the Bills now that news of the trade is official (though the deal won't be processed until next week).

Bills Updated WR Depth Chart After DJ Moore Trade

Here's a look at Buffalo's receiving room with Moore in the mix. Note: exact designations won't be official until 2026 depth charts are released.

WR WR WR WR DJ Moore Keon Coleman Gabe Davis Stephen Gosnell Khalil Shakir Tyrell Shavers Curtis Samuel Jalen Virgil Joshua Palmer Brandin Cooks Mecole Hardman Jr.

At the tight end position, the Bills also boast Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu—four additional weapons for Allen.

Bears Updated WR Depth Chart After DJ Moore Trade

Let's take a peek at Chicago's receiving corps now that Moore is on his way out. Note: exact designations won't be official until 2026 depth charts are released.

WR WR WR Rome Odunze Jahdae Walker JP Richardson Luther Burden III Devin Duvernay Olamide Zaccheaus Maurice Alexander

Notably, the Bears also have 2025 first-round pick Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Durham Smythe and Stephen Carlson at tight end, all of whom are viable pass options for quarterback Caleb Williams.

DJ Moore 2025 stats

Moore, who was initially selected by the Panthers with the No. 24 overall pick of the 2018 draft, finished the 2025 campaign with a career-low 682 yards on 50 catches and six touchdowns. Perhaps the highlight of his season came in December, when the 28-year-old receiver caught the game-winning pass vs. the Packers in overtime.

Otherwise, Moore had the best year of his career in 2023, when he posted 1,364 receiving yards on 96 catches, plus eight touchdowns in the air and one on the ground.

