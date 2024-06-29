Former FSU Quarterback Throws Passes To NFL Hall Of Fame WR Terrell Owens During Offseason
A video of former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston throwing to NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens surfaced on social media earlier this week. Winston was seen receiving the snap and hitting Owens in stride on a go route up the left side of the field for a touchdown.
In March, the former #1 pick for the Buccaneers signed with the Cleveland Browns on a 1-year/$8.7 million contract. He previously served the Saints as their backup QB but did end up making 10 starts for New Orleans.
Interacting with fans, the media, and reportedly his teammates has never been a problem for Winston. His personality won many people over regardless of whether he was winning national championships as a starting quarterback or needing LASIK eye surgery and helping the team’s starter prepare for the week.
In January, former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher appeared on Barstool Sports’s “Pardon My Take” podcast and spoke on Winston’s character. According to Fisher, Winston was the exact opposite of a locker room cancer.
“He spent as much time with every walk-on on our team as he did every starter. He knew the equipment guys, he knew the janitors, he knew everybody in that building. Spoke to them, was nice to them; never saw himself as a celebrity … Jameis never saw that about himself and was the greatest teammate around and was as smart an individual – and prepared. His preparation was unbelievable,” Fisher said.
Perhaps with the help of Terrell Owens, a career resurgence could take place for Jameis. The two are both represented by Just Win Management Group.
