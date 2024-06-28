Former FSU Basketball Sharpshooter Signs With San Antonio Spurs
The 2024 NBA Draft came and went without any Seminoles being selected for the third straight year. However, one former Florida State player will still get a chance to make the NBA.
Darin Green Jr., a two-year starter at Florida State after starting his career at UCF, will be joining the San Antonio Spurs on an Exhibit-10 contract. He'll be on their Summer League roster, which starts July 6th in Sacramento and July 12th in Las Vegas.
Green averaged 12.4 PPG in his two seasons in Tallahassee, shooting 37.1% from 3-point range on high volume. He made 169 3-pointers in garnet and gold, good enough to put him 11th in program history, just behind M.J. Walker and Isaiah Swann and just ahead of Ian Miller. He made 8 triples against Miami on Senior Day, tying a personal record for himself and is still tied for 3rd in program history for threes made in a game.
This is one of many Seminoles the Spurs have brought through their system recently. They drafted Devin Vassell 11th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and signed him to a big extension in the 2023 offseason, signed RaiQuan Gray to a two-way contract last season, and signed Anthony Polite to their Summer League roster in 2022.
Because the Seminoles didn't see a lot of on-court success the last two seasons, it wasn't surprising to see Darin Green Jr. go undrafted despite multiple workouts with the Kings, Nets, Warriors, Wizards, and others. He wasn't invited to either the NBA Combine or the G-League Elite Camp, but still finds himself a contract in the NBA.
Exhibit-10 contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary and the club retains the player's G-League rights if they were to cut him from the team. This is the usual case for the non-priority free agents.
