FSU Football Ranks In Top-15 Overall Teams In EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports unveiled its “Team Power Rankings” for its upcoming college football title set to be released on July 19. Over the past few days, the rankings for both offense and defense were released separately. Florida State football came in at 83 offensively (22nd best in the country) and 88 defensively (11th best in the country). FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium was also listed as the 9th toughest place to play. Their overall ranking, however, was listed on Friday as an 88, good for 12th best in the nation.
The list includes 25 teams, three of which the Seminoles will play during the 2024 season.
READ MORE: Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football
Notable teams include Georgia (#1, 95 OVR), Clemson (#6, 90 OVR), Notre Dame (#7, 90 OVR), Miami (#13, 88 OVR), Colorado (#16, 87 OVR), Virginia Tech (#20, 87 OVR), and NC State (#21, 87 OVR). The Florida Gators were not ranked.
It does appear to be a little strange that the overall is not an average of the offense and defensive rankings. However, with the retention of place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (19/21 FGM last season), Ray Guy Award finalist Alex Mastromanno, and the addition of the super speedy Indiana transfer Jaylin Lucas to return kicks, Florida State is set to have a very prominent special teams unit. It very well could’ve boosted FSU’s overall ranking.
These rankings are obviously subjective, but when hundreds of thousands of people play the game religiously (just based on the fervor for the game on social media), people seem to subconsciously associate their opinion of a certain team with the rankings established by the game.
That’s why these rankings are important for schools. Until football season, they become the de facto standard for who is good and who isn’t good in the world of college football.
For example: Let’s say you’re a top wide receiver coming out of high school, and you’re playing with a team on the game with a quarterback that doesn’t have a great arm. Or you’re a quarterback recruit playing with a team that has a poor offensive line. You might rethink your decision to go to a certain school.
It might sound crazy, but is it really? Coaches are doing photoshoots with players, showing off their fancy cars and even allowing recruits to wear new uniform combos.
While FSU fans might scoff at the ranking despite the team going undefeated last season, to be above your in-state rivals, amongst the mix of all the big boys in the country, and being in the bottom half of returning production should be a good sign.
READ MORE: FSU Football Projected to Receive BYE in College Football Playoff
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Tight End Named Among 'Must-Watch' True Freshmen For 2024 Season
• Four-Star Wide Receiver CJ Wiley Chooses FSU Football Over Georgia Bulldogs
• Lengthy Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Commits To Florida Gators Over FSU Football
• Doak Campbell Stadium Ranked Among Top 10 Toughest Places to Play in College Football 25