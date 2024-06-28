Nole Gameday

FSU Football Ranks In Top-15 Overall Teams In EA Sports College Football 25

The Seminoles are one of the top teams in the upcoming college football video game.

Jackson Bakich

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

EA Sports unveiled its “Team Power Rankings” for its upcoming college football title set to be released on July 19. Over the past few days, the rankings for both offense and defense were released separately. Florida State football came in at 83 offensively (22nd best in the country) and 88 defensively (11th best in the country). FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium was also listed as the 9th toughest place to play. Their overall ranking, however, was listed on Friday as an 88, good for 12th best in the nation.

The list includes 25 teams, three of which the Seminoles will play during the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football

Notable teams include Georgia (#1, 95 OVR), Clemson (#6, 90 OVR), Notre Dame (#7, 90 OVR), Miami (#13, 88 OVR), Colorado (#16, 87 OVR), Virginia Tech (#20, 87 OVR), and NC State (#21, 87 OVR). The Florida Gators were not ranked.

It does appear to be a little strange that the overall is not an average of the offense and defensive rankings. However, with the retention of place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (19/21 FGM last season), Ray Guy Award finalist Alex Mastromanno, and the addition of the super speedy Indiana transfer Jaylin Lucas to return kicks, Florida State is set to have a very prominent special teams unit. It very well could’ve boosted FSU’s overall ranking.

These rankings are obviously subjective, but when hundreds of thousands of people play the game religiously (just based on the fervor for the game on social media), people seem to subconsciously associate their opinion of a certain team with the rankings established by the game.

That’s why these rankings are important for schools. Until football season, they become the de facto standard for who is good and who isn’t good in the world of college football.

For example: Let’s say you’re a top wide receiver coming out of high school, and you’re playing with a team on the game with a quarterback that doesn’t have a great arm. Or you’re a quarterback recruit playing with a team that has a poor offensive line. You might rethink your decision to go to a certain school.

It might sound crazy, but is it really? Coaches are doing photoshoots with players, showing off their fancy cars and even allowing recruits to wear new uniform combos.

While FSU fans might scoff at the ranking despite the team going undefeated last season, to be above your in-state rivals, amongst the mix of all the big boys in the country, and being in the bottom half of returning production should be a good sign.

READ MORE: FSU Football Projected to Receive BYE in College Football Playoff

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebookInstagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

FSU Football Tight End Named Among 'Must-Watch' True Freshmen For 2024 Season

Four-Star Wide Receiver CJ Wiley Chooses FSU Football Over Georgia Bulldogs

Lengthy Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Commits To Florida Gators Over FSU Football

Doak Campbell Stadium Ranked Among Top 10 Toughest Places to Play in College Football 25

Published
Jackson Bakich

JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football