Former FSU Standout Back on NFL Radar as Giants Deal With Injuries Up Front

The New York Giants are searching for answers up front after losing starting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to a reported Achilles injury on Tuesday, and are looking at one former Seminole standout to fill the void.

The Giants were already lacking proven depth along the interior defensive line, and the injury only intensified the search for additional size and experience.

Former FSU Standout Could Fill Immediate Need

Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

The Giants brought in former FSU nose tackle Eddie Goldman for a workout and were reportedly waiting on his medical records to clear. It appears the injury hastened the process, and he could prove to be the answer on the interior. New York traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals during the offseason, removing an anchor on the defensive front.

The run defense and interior consistency are now bigger question marks than they were a year ago. New York has been trying to piece together interior depth with veterans like D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, and potentially Goldman.

During his eight-year NFL career, Goldman has appeared in 111 games, totaling 215 tackles and 14 sacks across stints with the Bears, Falcons, and Commanders, after being selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Goldman Helped Power Florida State’s National Championship Run

Nov 30, 2013; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (90) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida State Seminoles defeated the Florida Gators 37-7. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Goldman was part of Florida State’s 2013 BCS National Championship team, emerging as a starter along the defensive front during that season.

One of his most memorable plays came against Clemson in 2014. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter and the Tigers driving for a potential game-winning score, Goldman forced a critical fumble that helped keep Florida State alive before the Seminoles eventually won in overtime.

Also a part of the 2013 top-five showdown against Clemson in Death Valley, Goldman helped Florida State overwhelm the Tigers 51-14 in one of the defining wins of the season after the team forced four turnovers.

He spent three seasons at Florida State from 2012-14, developing into one of the top defensive linemen in college football during the Seminoles’ national championship era. After helping FSU capture the title in 2013, he earned Sports Illustrated and Associated Press First-Team All-America honors the following year before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Goldman ended his collegiate career with 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks across 36 games.

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