Who Will Select Carnell Tate in the 2026 NFL Draft: Browns vs. Giants vs. Chiefs

Ohio State continues to churn out NFL-ready wide receivers, and Carnell Tate looks like the next name in that pipeline. Over the past two seasons, Tate has produced 103 receptions for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 15.5 yards per catch across his college career.

Tate wins with polish more than pure explosiveness. At 6’2”, 190 pounds with a 4.53 40-yard dash, he’s not a burner, but his route-running precision, reliable hands, and timing consistently create separation—especially in the short and intermediate areas. He’s comfortable working through traffic, securing contested catches, and finishing plays along the boundary or in tight red-zone windows. The next step in his development will be handling more physical press coverage, but his overall skill set suggests a receiver whose impact should grow as the game tightens and spacing becomes more limited.

Team to Draft Carnell Tate Odds

Kalshi

From a market standpoint, the Cleveland Browns are currently the frontrunner to land Tate at 37%, according to Kalshi. It’s a situation that could offer immediate opportunity given the uncertainty at quarterback, potentially allowing him to carve out a meaningful role early. The New York Giants follow at 23%, while the Kansas City Chiefs sit at 14%, each presenting very different developmental paths and ceilings.

Cleveland Browns (37%)

There’s a strong case that Carnell Tate is the top receiver in this class—and if he lands with the Cleveland Browns, he’d have a real shot to walk into training camp as the WR1. The bigger question, from a market perspective, is whether Shedeur Sanders (or whoever ends up under center) can consistently unlock that upside. The belief here is yes—and if that connection hits, Tate has the profile to emerge as a true difference-maker early.

Cleveland’s current receiver room doesn’t exactly lock him out. Jerry Jeudy led the group with 602 receiving yards, followed by Isaiah Bond at 338, while Cedric Tillman remains more of a complementary piece. Injecting Tate into that mix would immediately raise the ceiling of Todd Monken’s offense. No matter who takes the snaps, adding a polished, chain-moving playmaker like Tate could be exactly what this unit needs to find its footing in 2026.

New York Giants (23%)

The New York Giants are poised to look significantly different next season with Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo gaining another year of experience, provided both remain healthy. Still, under new head coach John Harbaugh, wide receiver stands out as a potential priority on Day 1 of the draft.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Giants return Malik Nabers, but after the departure of Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, the team lacks a clear second option at the position. While additions like Darnell Mooney and the presence of Darius Slayton provide depth, both project more naturally as complementary pieces rather than primary targets.

Adding a player like Carnell Tate would immediately elevate the offense’s ceiling, giving the quarterback a true additional weapon and rounding out the receiving corps. However, acquiring him would likely require the Giants to use the No. 5 overall pick, forcing a decision between investing in offensive firepower or addressing defensive needs that may be more pressing.

Kansas City Chiefs (14%)

For the Kansas City Chiefs, the long-term calculus at receiver is becoming harder to ignore. With Rashee Rice dealing with ongoing legal uncertainty and the eventual transition away from Travis Kelce looming, Kansas City may be entering a new phase of planning around Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have already taken swings to address the position—most notably with Xavier Worthy—but the production hasn’t yet matched the investment. And with Rice approaching the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, the roster picture at wide receiver remains fluid.

That’s where a player like Carnell Tate enters the conversation. From a prediction market standpoint, Kansas City represents one of the more intriguing landing spots—an organization with a proven track record of maximizing elite offensive talent and a clear need for another dependable target. If the Chiefs decide to continue building around Mahomes’ prime, Tate fits the mold of the type of long-term weapon they’ve traditionally sought.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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