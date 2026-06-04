Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade

Former Florida State star Jared Verse made waves across the NFL this past week after a blockbuster trade sent him from Los Angeles to Cleveland in exchange for veteran pass rusher Myles Garrett, a move that appears to have added another chip to his shoulder.

Being overlooked is nothing new for Verse. He transformed himself from an under-recruited prospect into one of college football's top defensive players before hearing his name called in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Verse Thinks the Browns Are Getting the Best Version of Him

Cleveland Browns Jared Verse takes part in a drill during team OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio, on June 2, 2026. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After arriving in Cleveland and diving headfirst into team OTA’s, Verse was asked if the trade from Los Angeles to Cleveland would serve as additional motivation. Verse said the move reignited a familiar feeling that has followed him throughout much of his football career.

"It's a different type of feeling," Verse said. "I mean, I've always been doubted my whole life. Out of high school, I had the one offer, going into college and leaving college I was less doubted, but still had the little chip on my shoulder and everything like that. It definitely puts a chip on my shoulder."

The former Florida State star burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie, earning 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He followed that campaign with another productive season, recording 58 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles while continuing to establish himself as one of the league's top pass rushers.

Entering his third NFL season, Verse believes his time in Los Angeles has prepared him to take another step forward.

"When I was with the Rams, I was still learning how to play D end, still learn how to be a football player, NFL player, and how to play at this next level," Verse continued. "And the Browns got me, now I feel like they're going to get the best of me."

Jared Verse on whether or not being traded from LA will serve as an extra source of motivation:



"It's a different type of feeling. I mean, I've always been doubted my whole life. Out of high school, I had the one offer, going into college and leaving college I was less doubted,… pic.twitter.com/ScMXFNoKHk — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) June 3, 2026

Verse Is Confident He's Ready for the Next Step

Cleveland Browns Jared Verse joins his new teammates during the team OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 2, 2026. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verse doubled down on that belief, expressing confidence that Cleveland is acquiring a finished product rather than a player still searching for his footing at the professional level.

"They're not going to get a half-finished product that you gotta work on. This is going to work here. They're going to get the best version of me," Verse said. "Everything I've done this offseason, this is going to be great."

Based on his trajectory, Cleveland is betting that Verse's best seasons are still ahead of him.

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