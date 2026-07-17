One FSU Wide Receiver Has Mike Norvell Fired Up For 2026

Florida State wide receiver Micahi Danzy gave the Seminoles a glimpse of his big-play potential last season.

Now, head coach Mike Norvell believes the redshirt sophomore is beginning to make an impact beyond his speed and versatility.

During ACC Kickoff last Wednesday, Norvell praised Danzy’s growth throughout the summer and pointed to his approach as an example of the leadership developing across FSU’s roster. With fall camp quickly approaching, the head coach is excited about what Danzy could bring to the Seminoles in 2026.

Norvell Is Excited About Micahi Danzy’s Growth

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Danzy emerged as one of Florida State’s most explosive offensive weapons during his first season at wide receiver last year.

Danzy finished second on the team with 27 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. He averaged 21.15 yards per catch, the best mark in the ACC and fourth-highest nationally, while leading the country with six plays of at least 50 yards, according to Seminoles.com.

Norvell commented on his continued growth and the excitement built throughout the offseason.

“Micahi Danzy and the growth that he’s had this summer, I’m excited about what he’s bringing,” Norvell said.

Danzy added 216 yards and three touchdowns on only 12 carries, giving him 787 yards from scrimmage and six total scores. With Duce Robinson returning as FSU’s established No. 1 receiver, if the Tallahassee, Florida, product takes another step forward, it would give Florida State another home run threat in 2026.

What Could Danzy’s Next Step Look Like This Season?

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His next step will be finding ways to make that speed and versatility a consistent part of the offense rather than relying solely on a handful of game-changing plays.

Danzy scored six touchdowns on only 39 offensive touches last season, proving why he could challenge to lead the Seminoles’ non-quarterbacks in touchdowns if his opportunities increase. Those plays are undoubtedly valuable (see Alabama in 2025), and that doesn't mean he has to replace FSU's Duce Robinson as WR1.

Robinson's presence on the field should continue to draw attention from opposing defenses, creating opportunities for Danzy to get more touches, and his production may no longer depend on breaking one or two plays open each week.

Danzy has already shown that he can change a game in one touch.

If his summer development translates into the fall, you'll be seeing a lot more Danzy jerseys inside Doak Campbell Stadium this season.

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