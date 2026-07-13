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FSU Football's Updated Roster Reveals Weight Gains And Losses

53 Seminoles altered their bodies by at least five pounds since the spring.
Dustin Lewis|
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles to the crowd after the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles to the crowd after the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to begin fall camp later this month. It won't be much longer until a revamped group of players and coaches hit the field with the goal to get the Seminoles back on track.

On Monday, Florida State updated its roster, providing a look at weight changes across each position group. 53 Seminoles altered their bodies by at least five pounds dating back to the spring.

READ MORE: Florida State Could Be Getting A Big Boost Before Fall Camp

That includes eight players who gained 10+ pounds and four players who lost 10+ pounds.

Let's take a look at all the weight changes below before fall camp officially begins. The results are organized by position group and class.

Quarterback:

Ashton Daniel
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashton Daniels (RS Sr.): 233 pounds to 225 pounds (-8)

Dean DeNobile (RS Sr.): 205 pounds to 203 pounds (-2)

Michael Grant (RS Jr.): 216 pounds to 216 pounds (+0)

Malachi Marshall (Jr.): 170 pounds to 168 pounds (-2)

Kevin Sperry (RS Fr.): 213 pounds to 210 pounds (-3)

Jaden O'Neal (Fr.): 216 pounds to 231 pounds (+15)

Running Back:

Tre Wisner (Sr.): 201 pounds to 203 pounds (+2)

Gemari Sands (RS Jr.): 200 pounds to 208 pounds (+8)

Samuel Singleton (RS Jr.): 200 pounds to 205 pounds (+5)

Zay Parks (RS So.): 205 pounds to 204 pounds (-1)

Ousmane Kromah (So.): 225 pounds to 216 pounds (-9)

Amari Thomas (Fr.): 201 pounds to 210 pounds (+9)

Tight End:

Greyson Labiad (RS Sr.): 254 pounds to 249 pounds (-5)

Desirrio Riles (Sr.): 235 pounds to 235 pounds (+0)

Landen Thomas (Jr.): 234 pounds to 234 pounds (-6)

Chase Loftin (RS Fr.): 230 pounds to 235 pounds (+5)

Gavin Markey (RS Fr.): 221 pounds to 234 pounds (+13)

Corbyn Fordham (Fr.): 231 pounds to 235 pounds (+4)

Xavier Tiller (Fr.): 226 pounds to 239 pounds (+13)

Drew Hardwick (Fr.): 230 pounds to 224 pounds (-6)

Wide Receiver:

Duce Robinson (Sr.): 230 pounds to 230 pounds (+0)

Micahi Danzy (RS So.): 189 pounds to 194 pounds (+5)

Jayvan Boggs (So.): 211 pounds to 209 pounds (-2)

Teriq Mallory (RS Fr.): 213 pounds to 215 pounds (+2)

Tae'Shaun Gelsey (RS Fr.): 231 pounds to 227 pounds (-4)

Jasen Lopez (Fr.): 180 pounds to 182 pounds (+2)

Devin Carter (Fr.): 177 pounds to 176 pounds (-1)

Efrem White (Fr.): 166 pounds to 171 pounds (+5)

Darryon Williams (Fr.): 184 pounds to 183 pounds (-1)

Brandon Bennett (Fr.): 170 pounds to 180 pounds (+10)

Jonah Winston (Fr.): 155 pounds to 171 pounds (+16)

Tony Bland (Fr.): 190 pounds to 193 pounds (+3)

Keenen Jeune (Fr.): 190 pounds to 195 pounds (+5)

Offensive Lineman:

Nate Pabst (RS Sr.): 315 pounds to 315 pounds (+0)

Xavier Chaplin (RS Sr.): 354 pounds to 346 pounds (-8)

Andre' Otto (RS Jr.): 315 pounds to 318 pounds (+3)

Bradyn Joiner (RS Jr.): 328 pounds to 327 pounds (-1)

Chimdia Nwaiwu (RS Jr.): 309 pounds to 307 pounds (-2)

Steven Moore (Jr.): 324 pounds to 327 pounds (+3)

Jon Daniels (RS So.): 315 pounds to 321 pounds (+6)

Jayden Todd (RS So.): 314 pounds to 303 pounds (-11)

Paul Bowling (So.): 309 pounds to 305 pounds (-4)

Sean Poret (RS Fr.): 305 pounds to 296 pounds (-9)

Chastan Brown (RS Fr.): 289 pounds to 300 pounds (+11)

Sandman Thompson (RS Fr.): 313 pounds to 318 pounds (+5)

Jakobe Green (Fr.): 315 pounds to 315 pounds (-3)

Michael Ionata (Fr.): 306 pounds to 308 pounds (+2)

Luke Francis (Fr.): 369 pounds to 349 pounds (-20)

Steven Pickard (Fr.): 324 pounds to 335 pounds (+11)

Nikau Hepi (Fr.): 370 pounds to 379 pounds (+9)

Donald Akhibi (Fr.): 275 pounds to 260 pounds (-15)

Defensive Lineman:

Jordan Sanders (RS Sr.): 305 pounds to 310 pounds (+5)

Deamontae Diggs (RS Sr.): 267 pounds to 272 pounds (+5)

Deante McCray (RS Sr.): 284 pounds to 291 pounds (+7)

Daniel Lyons (RS Sr.): 298 pounds to 292 pounds (-6)

Rylan Kennedy (Sr.): 246 pounds to 251 pounds (+5)

Jalen Anderson (Jr.): 242 pounds to 242 pounds (+0)

Mandrell Desir (So.): 265 pounds to 270 pounds (+5)

Darryll Desir (So.): 264 pounds to 259 pounds (-5)

Kevin Wynn (RS Fr.): 326 pounds to 317 pounds (-9)

Tylon Lee (RS Fr.): 273 pounds to 271 pounds (-2)

Earnest Rankins (Fr.): 266 pounds to 274 pounds (+8)

Franklin Whitley (Fr.): 276 pounds to 282 pounds (+6)

Jaemin Pinckney (Fr.): 217 pounds to 222 pounds (+5)

Wihtlley Cadeau (Fr.): 293 pounds to 284 pounds (-9)

Cam Brooks (Fr.): 239 pounds to 243 pounds (+4)

Chris Carbin (Fr.): 246 pounds to 247 pounds (+1)

Judah Daniels (Fr.): 265 pounds to 272 pounds (+7)

Christian Collins-Murphy: 226 pounds to 224 pounds (-2)

Linebacker:

Mikai Gbayor (RS Sr.): 218 pounds to 222 pounds (+4)

Omar Graham Jr. (RS Sr.): 239 pounds to 234 pounds (-5)

AJ Cottrill (RS Sr.): 226 pounds to 229 pounds (+3)

Blake Nichelson (Sr.): 225 pounds to 222 pounds (-3)

Caleb LaVallee (RS Jr.): 225 pounds to 225 pounds (+0)

Brandon Torres (RS Jr.): 229 pounds to 232 pounds (+3)

Chris Jones (Jr.): 232 pounds to 231 pounds (-1)

Chris Thomas (Jr.): 212 pounds to 230 pounds (+18)

Ethan Pritchard (RS Fr.): 224 pounds to 224 pounds (+0)

Izayia Williams (Fr.): 221 pounds to 226 pounds (+5)

Noah LaVallee (Fr.): 224 pounds to 227 pounds (+3)

Daylen Green (Fr.): 211 pounds to 213 pounds (+2)

Karon Maycock (Fr.): 218 pounds to 220 pounds (+2)

Trent Rogers (Fr.): 215 pounds to 216 pounds (+1)

Defensive Backfield:

Ashlynd Barker (RS Sr.): 218 pounds to 217 pounds (-1)

Donny Hiebert (Sr.): 200 pounds to 201 pounds (+1)

Quindarrius Jones (Sr.): 192 pounds to 187 pounds (-5)

KJ Kirkland (RS Jr.): 207 pounds to 209 pounds (+2)

Ja'Bril Rawls (RS Jr.): 185 pounds to 178 pounds (-7)

Karson Hobbs (Jr.): 196 pounds to 189 pounds (-7)

Nehemiah Chandler (RS So.): 180 pounds to 183 pounds (+3)

CJ Richard Jr. (RS So.): 198 pounds to 200 pounds (+2)

Jarvis Boatwright (RS So.): 200 pounds to 197 pounds (-3)

Charles Lester III (RS So.): 193 pounds to 195 pounds (+2)

Ricky Knight III (RS So.): 186 pounds to 184 pounds (-2)

Jamari Howard (RS So.): 199 pounds to 190 pounds (-9)

Ma'Khi Jones (So.): 196 pounds to 195 pounds (-1)

Gregory Xavier Thomas (RS Fr.): 201 pounds to 207 pounds (+6)

Max Redmon (RS Fr.): 199 pounds to 196 pounds (-3)

Antonio Cromartie Jr. (RS Fr.): 196 pounds to 190 pounds (-6)

Chauncey Kennon (Fr.): 184 pounds to 186 pounds (+2)

Darryl Bell III (Fr.): 200 pounds to 199 pounds (-1)

Jordan Crutchfield (Fr.): 217 pounds to 218 pounds (+1)

Darin Townsend (Fr.): 161 pounds to 155 pounds (-6)

Kicker:

Gabe Panikowski (RS Sr.): 200 pounds to 206 pounds (+6)

Conor McAneney (So.): 191 pounds to 213 pounds (+22)

Punter:

Daniel Hughes (RS Jr.): 238 pounds to 219 pounds (-19)

Carter Jula (RS So.): 205 pounds to 205 pounds (+0)

Ethan Post (RS Fr.): 230 pounds to 230 pounds (+0)

Long Snapper:

Caleb Bowers (RS Sr.): 234 pounds to 237 pounds (+3)

Alex Nocco (RS Fr.): 214 pounds to 210 pounds (-4)

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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