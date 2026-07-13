The Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to begin fall camp later this month. It won't be much longer until a revamped group of players and coaches hit the field with the goal to get the Seminoles back on track.

On Monday, Florida State updated its roster, providing a look at weight changes across each position group. 53 Seminoles altered their bodies by at least five pounds dating back to the spring.

READ MORE: Florida State Could Be Getting A Big Boost Before Fall Camp

That includes eight players who gained 10+ pounds and four players who lost 10+ pounds.

Let's take a look at all the weight changes below before fall camp officially begins. The results are organized by position group and class.

Quarterback:

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashton Daniels (RS Sr.): 233 pounds to 225 pounds (-8)

Dean DeNobile (RS Sr.): 205 pounds to 203 pounds (-2)

Michael Grant (RS Jr.): 216 pounds to 216 pounds (+0)

Malachi Marshall (Jr.): 170 pounds to 168 pounds (-2)

Kevin Sperry (RS Fr.): 213 pounds to 210 pounds (-3)

Jaden O'Neal (Fr.): 216 pounds to 231 pounds (+15)

Running Back:

Tre Wisner (Sr.): 201 pounds to 203 pounds (+2)

Gemari Sands (RS Jr.): 200 pounds to 208 pounds (+8)

Samuel Singleton (RS Jr.): 200 pounds to 205 pounds (+5)

Zay Parks (RS So.): 205 pounds to 204 pounds (-1)

Ousmane Kromah (So.): 225 pounds to 216 pounds (-9)

Amari Thomas (Fr.): 201 pounds to 210 pounds (+9)

Tight End:

Greyson Labiad (RS Sr.): 254 pounds to 249 pounds (-5)

Desirrio Riles (Sr.): 235 pounds to 235 pounds (+0)

Landen Thomas (Jr.): 234 pounds to 234 pounds (-6)

Chase Loftin (RS Fr.): 230 pounds to 235 pounds (+5)

Gavin Markey (RS Fr.): 221 pounds to 234 pounds (+13)

Corbyn Fordham (Fr.): 231 pounds to 235 pounds (+4)

Xavier Tiller (Fr.): 226 pounds to 239 pounds (+13)

Drew Hardwick (Fr.): 230 pounds to 224 pounds (-6)

Wide Receiver:

Duce Robinson (Sr.): 230 pounds to 230 pounds (+0)

Micahi Danzy (RS So.): 189 pounds to 194 pounds (+5)

Jayvan Boggs (So.): 211 pounds to 209 pounds (-2)

Teriq Mallory (RS Fr.): 213 pounds to 215 pounds (+2)

Tae'Shaun Gelsey (RS Fr.): 231 pounds to 227 pounds (-4)

Jasen Lopez (Fr.): 180 pounds to 182 pounds (+2)

Devin Carter (Fr.): 177 pounds to 176 pounds (-1)

Efrem White (Fr.): 166 pounds to 171 pounds (+5)

Darryon Williams (Fr.): 184 pounds to 183 pounds (-1)

Brandon Bennett (Fr.): 170 pounds to 180 pounds (+10)

Jonah Winston (Fr.): 155 pounds to 171 pounds (+16)

Tony Bland (Fr.): 190 pounds to 193 pounds (+3)

Keenen Jeune (Fr.): 190 pounds to 195 pounds (+5)

Offensive Lineman:

Nate Pabst (RS Sr.): 315 pounds to 315 pounds (+0)

Xavier Chaplin (RS Sr.): 354 pounds to 346 pounds (-8)

Andre' Otto (RS Jr.): 315 pounds to 318 pounds (+3)

Bradyn Joiner (RS Jr.): 328 pounds to 327 pounds (-1)

Chimdia Nwaiwu (RS Jr.): 309 pounds to 307 pounds (-2)

Steven Moore (Jr.): 324 pounds to 327 pounds (+3)

Jon Daniels (RS So.): 315 pounds to 321 pounds (+6)

Jayden Todd (RS So.): 314 pounds to 303 pounds (-11)

Paul Bowling (So.): 309 pounds to 305 pounds (-4)

Sean Poret (RS Fr.): 305 pounds to 296 pounds (-9)

Chastan Brown (RS Fr.): 289 pounds to 300 pounds (+11)

Sandman Thompson (RS Fr.): 313 pounds to 318 pounds (+5)

Jakobe Green (Fr.): 315 pounds to 315 pounds (-3)

Michael Ionata (Fr.): 306 pounds to 308 pounds (+2)

Luke Francis (Fr.): 369 pounds to 349 pounds (-20)

Steven Pickard (Fr.): 324 pounds to 335 pounds (+11)

Nikau Hepi (Fr.): 370 pounds to 379 pounds (+9)

Donald Akhibi (Fr.): 275 pounds to 260 pounds (-15)

Defensive Lineman:

Jordan Sanders (RS Sr.): 305 pounds to 310 pounds (+5)

Deamontae Diggs (RS Sr.): 267 pounds to 272 pounds (+5)

Deante McCray (RS Sr.): 284 pounds to 291 pounds (+7)

Daniel Lyons (RS Sr.): 298 pounds to 292 pounds (-6)

Rylan Kennedy (Sr.): 246 pounds to 251 pounds (+5)

Jalen Anderson (Jr.): 242 pounds to 242 pounds (+0)

Mandrell Desir (So.): 265 pounds to 270 pounds (+5)

Darryll Desir (So.): 264 pounds to 259 pounds (-5)

Kevin Wynn (RS Fr.): 326 pounds to 317 pounds (-9)

Tylon Lee (RS Fr.): 273 pounds to 271 pounds (-2)

Earnest Rankins (Fr.): 266 pounds to 274 pounds (+8)

Franklin Whitley (Fr.): 276 pounds to 282 pounds (+6)

Jaemin Pinckney (Fr.): 217 pounds to 222 pounds (+5)

Wihtlley Cadeau (Fr.): 293 pounds to 284 pounds (-9)

Cam Brooks (Fr.): 239 pounds to 243 pounds (+4)

Chris Carbin (Fr.): 246 pounds to 247 pounds (+1)

Judah Daniels (Fr.): 265 pounds to 272 pounds (+7)

Christian Collins-Murphy: 226 pounds to 224 pounds (-2)

Linebacker:

Mikai Gbayor (RS Sr.): 218 pounds to 222 pounds (+4)

Omar Graham Jr. (RS Sr.): 239 pounds to 234 pounds (-5)

AJ Cottrill (RS Sr.): 226 pounds to 229 pounds (+3)

Blake Nichelson (Sr.): 225 pounds to 222 pounds (-3)

Caleb LaVallee (RS Jr.): 225 pounds to 225 pounds (+0)

Brandon Torres (RS Jr.): 229 pounds to 232 pounds (+3)

Chris Jones (Jr.): 232 pounds to 231 pounds (-1)

Chris Thomas (Jr.): 212 pounds to 230 pounds (+18)

Ethan Pritchard (RS Fr.): 224 pounds to 224 pounds (+0)

Izayia Williams (Fr.): 221 pounds to 226 pounds (+5)

Noah LaVallee (Fr.): 224 pounds to 227 pounds (+3)

Daylen Green (Fr.): 211 pounds to 213 pounds (+2)

Karon Maycock (Fr.): 218 pounds to 220 pounds (+2)

Trent Rogers (Fr.): 215 pounds to 216 pounds (+1)

Defensive Backfield:

Ashlynd Barker (RS Sr.): 218 pounds to 217 pounds (-1)

Donny Hiebert (Sr.): 200 pounds to 201 pounds (+1)

Quindarrius Jones (Sr.): 192 pounds to 187 pounds (-5)

KJ Kirkland (RS Jr.): 207 pounds to 209 pounds (+2)

Ja'Bril Rawls (RS Jr.): 185 pounds to 178 pounds (-7)

Karson Hobbs (Jr.): 196 pounds to 189 pounds (-7)

Nehemiah Chandler (RS So.): 180 pounds to 183 pounds (+3)

CJ Richard Jr. (RS So.): 198 pounds to 200 pounds (+2)

Jarvis Boatwright (RS So.): 200 pounds to 197 pounds (-3)

Charles Lester III (RS So.): 193 pounds to 195 pounds (+2)

Ricky Knight III (RS So.): 186 pounds to 184 pounds (-2)

Jamari Howard (RS So.): 199 pounds to 190 pounds (-9)

Ma'Khi Jones (So.): 196 pounds to 195 pounds (-1)

Gregory Xavier Thomas (RS Fr.): 201 pounds to 207 pounds (+6)

Max Redmon (RS Fr.): 199 pounds to 196 pounds (-3)

Antonio Cromartie Jr. (RS Fr.): 196 pounds to 190 pounds (-6)

Chauncey Kennon (Fr.): 184 pounds to 186 pounds (+2)

Darryl Bell III (Fr.): 200 pounds to 199 pounds (-1)

Jordan Crutchfield (Fr.): 217 pounds to 218 pounds (+1)

Darin Townsend (Fr.): 161 pounds to 155 pounds (-6)

Kicker:

Gabe Panikowski (RS Sr.): 200 pounds to 206 pounds (+6)

Conor McAneney (So.): 191 pounds to 213 pounds (+22)

Punter:

Daniel Hughes (RS Jr.): 238 pounds to 219 pounds (-19)

Carter Jula (RS So.): 205 pounds to 205 pounds (+0)

Ethan Post (RS Fr.): 230 pounds to 230 pounds (+0)

Long Snapper:

Caleb Bowers (RS Sr.): 234 pounds to 237 pounds (+3)

Alex Nocco (RS Fr.): 214 pounds to 210 pounds (-4)

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