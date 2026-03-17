Former FSU Star Re-Signs With Super Bowl Contender Los Angeles Rams

The first frenzy of 2026 NFL Free Agency, which started on March 11, seems to be behind us, with initial big-name players like Mike Evans, Kyler Murray, and Trent McDuffie all finding new homes. With teams looking to bolster their rosters ahead of next year, the Los Angeles Rams have been making offseason moves themselves as well.

Rams General Manager Les Snead already acquired McDuffie in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, and now, another familiar face to Florida State fans will be returning to SoFi Stadium.

Kier Thomas Inks One-Year Deal with Rams

Kier Thomas | Instagram.com

The Los Angeles Rams and former Florida State star defensive lineman Kier Thomas came to a one-year, $1.75M "prove it" contract in the early stages of NFL free agency, marking his fifth year with the program.

Keir is stayin' in LA! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JoyRd0PBqq — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 11, 2026

After suffering a preseason injury, 28-year-old Thomas spent the entire 2025 season on injured reserve, a disappointing setback for the developing depth piece. Thomas entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Rams in 2022 and has appeared in 17 regular-season games, making one start, and three playoff games. He’s recorded 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss to date while also carving out a role on special teams.

In Thomas' lone season at Florida State, he registered 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, showing promise as he moved into the professional ranks. All in all, he's appeared in 59 games as a student athlete, tallying 184 total tackles, 15 sacks, and 30.5 tackles for loss.

Rams Continue to Bolster Their Defensive Front

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Rams feature a dominant duo in Byron Young and former Florida State starsJared Verse and Braden Fiske. Outside of those three and Josaiah Stewart, they could face an issue at depth, making a healthy Keir Thomas return an important addition to the mix.

Competition in that room will be sky high with Desjuan Johnson cross-training to a new position, and if healthy, Thomas should prove to be a factor in Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula's scheme. He will likely play a reserve role behind Nick Hampton and Josiah Stewart, with Verse and Young; however, that isn't to stop Snead from continuing his "bulking stage" from the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins next month on April 23.

Thomas now gets a fresh opportunity to prove his value as the Rams continue building toward another productive season in LA.

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