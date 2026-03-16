Former FSU Football QB Jordan Travis Earns Special Achievement

There is no shortage of accolades surrounding former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis. From helping dig FSU out of the rut left by previous coaching staffs to earning the 2023 ACC Player of the Year, he left Tallahassee, Florida, as the program's all-time leader in total offense and touchdowns, and broke program records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

On Monday, Travis's older brother, Devon Travis, broke the news that his little brother will be adding another asterisk next to his name.

Travis Inducted Into Palm Beach County Hall of Fame

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Travis was one of seven members inducted into the 2025 Palm Beach County Hall of Fame, joining his brother, who played baseball at Florida State and was a part of the 2022 Hall of Fame Class.

"Congrats to Palm Beach County’s newest Hall of Fame member, @jordantrav13, my favorite athlete of all time!" Devon Travis wrote, "Love when Hall of Fame humans get rewarded with accolades they never thought they would achieve!!! Congrats JT!!!!!!!!"

Congrats to Palm Beach County’s newest Hall of Fame member, my favorite athlete of all time, @jordantrav13 ! Love when Hall of Fame humans get rewarded with accolades they never thought they would achieve!!! Congrats JT!!!!!!!! — Devon Travis (@DeVoTrAv) March 15, 2026

Travis appeared in 46 games for the Seminoles, throwing for 8,644 yards and 65 touchdowns while adding 1,910 rushing yards and 31 scores on 409 carries, plus a touchdown reception. He accounted for a school-record 97 total touchdowns and 10,554 yards of total offense during his five seasons at Florida State and remains the only player in program history to rush for at least seven touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.

Travis was selected by the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft but retired from football after a devastating leg injury suffered against Northern Alabama during Florida State’s last ACC Championship run.

Travis Joins a List of Florida State Football Greats

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) high fives a young fan after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Travis and his brother aren't the only Seminoles listed in the 333-member Palm Beach County Hall of Fame. Former Florida State stars Burt Reynolds (1978), Ron Sellers (1989), Anquan Boldin (2012), and Nick O'Leary (2021) all played football at Florida State. Mark Richt, who was inducted in 2012, coached under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden from 1990 to 2000.

With his induction, Travis joins a group of Seminoles who made their mark in Palm Beach County before leaving their own legacies in Tallahassee. His career may have ended early, but the impact he made at Florida State continues to resonate throughout the fan base.

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