Former Seminoles Secure UDFA Deals Across the NFL After Draft Weekend

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and former star defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr.'s fourth-round selection by the New York Jets marked the 58th Florida State defensive lineman drafted all-time and FSU’s 303rd draft pick overall.

Teams are now prioritizing depth and developmental upside, often moving quickly to secure players they had graded similarly to late-round selections during the pre-draft process.

While Jackson was the lone Seminole still in Garnet and Gold to hear his name called, multiple former players have signed as Undrafted Free Agents as the hectic "grab and go" nature of the UDFA period takes over from Draft weekend.

Reports have begun to emerge, including both official and unofficial announcements within the chaos as teams rush to fill out their rosters

Former FSU Football Players Sign UDFA Deals Across NFL

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) celebrates a big tackle with defensive back Shyheim Brown (1) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Former Florida State cornerback Jerry Wilson has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, receiving a $15,000 signing bonus, with a $20,000 portion of his base salary guaranteed. Wilson spent one season at FSU and started all 12 games, recording 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 2025.

Overall, he appeared in 34 games with 13 starts across three seasons, including 22 appearances with five starts at Syracuse in 2022–23 and 12 appearances with eight starts at Houston in 2024. He totaled 61 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, and five interceptions between the two programs.

More Former Seminoles Secure UDFA Deals

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Squirrel White (4) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots landed ex-FSU and Harvard offensive lineman Jacob Rizy as a priority free agent with a $5,000 signing bonus. During his second season with the program, he logged 402 offensive snaps as Florida State and by the end of the season, the Seminoles ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense (472.1 yards per game), No. 13 in rushing offense (218.7 yards per game), and No. 26 in scoring offense (33.0 points per game), while also leading the ACC in both total and rushing offense.

Wide receiver Squirrel White will be headed to the Windy City with the Chicago Bears. The former Tennessee wideout played in 10 games with four starts for the Seminoles in 2025, appearing in 38 games in his college career. With the Volunteers, the 5,10', 178-pound wide receiver appeared in 38 games across three seasons at Tennessee, recording 131 receptions for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns, while adding four carries for 11 rushing yards.

This is not an all-inclusive list and will be updated as teams scramble to complete their selections throughout the offseason.

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