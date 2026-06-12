Florida State Facing Recruiting Dilemma After OT Target's Decision
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles have pulled in five commitments at four different positions dating back to the final day of May.
While #Tribe27 remains outside of the top-50 in the recruiting class rankings, the Seminoles hold at least one pledge at every position group on offense and defense, with one exception.
READ MORE: Florida State Adds Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III To #Tribe27
So far, Florida State has failed to land a single offensive lineman. Not ideal at this stage of the cycle, but the Seminoles have got to have options, right? Wrong. Herb Hand's board is quite thin at the moment after losing multiple battles over the last few weeks.
The only uncommitted four-star offensive lineman that Florida State truly has a shot at is DaJohn Yarborough. Outside of that, it's a mix of diamonds in the rough and international recruits such as unranked offensive tackle Jonathan Toney and Swedish prospect Oscar Webersink.
That makes every recruitment even more important at the moment, and the Seminoles find themselves reeling from another commitment that didn't go their way.
Three-Star OT Chooses North Carolina State Over Florida State
On Thursday, three-star offensive tackle Jacob Burns committed to North Carolina State. Burns picked the Wolfpack over Florida State, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina.
Burns was due in Tallahassee this weekend for his official visit. In the end, North Carolina State did enough to secure Burns and convince him to shut down his recruitment.
The massive offensive tackle was essentially Florida State's highest-remaining target at the position.
Burns is at least the seventh offensive linemen to commit elsewhere over the last few weeks, joining four-star Jatori Williams (Miami), four-star JJ Brown (Clemson), four-star Elijah Morrison (Clemson), four-star Carter Jones (Clemson), three-star Shavezz Dixon (North Carolina), three-star Noah Nixon (Pittsburgh), and three-star Luke Burger (Vanderbilt).
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 611 overall prospect, the No. 54 OT, and the No. 74 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 51 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG