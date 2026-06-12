Blue-Chip Edge-Rusher Chooses SEC Program Over FSU Football
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The Florida State Seminoles are on a notable run on the recruiting trail. Over the last week, the Seminoles have landed a trio of blue-chip prospects; four-star wide receiver Sean Green, four-star running back Jayden Miles, and four-star linebacker Jernard Albright.
Florida State is hoping to keep that momentum going, considering the lack of four-star recruits that the program remains in the running for.
READ MORE: Florida State Adds Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III To #Tribe27
The Seminoles' efforts took an expected hit as the middle of June approaches.
Four-Star Defensive End Commits Elsewhere
On Friday, four-star defensive end Jabarrius Garror announced his commitment to Texas. Garror picked the Longhorns over Florida State, Georgia, and Auburn.
Texas, Georgia, and Auburn received official visits from Garror ahead of his decision. He was scheduled to be in Tallahassee later this month, but that trip will no longer happen.
Considering Garror didn't make it to Florida State before revealing his pledge, this loss doesn't feel like much of a surprise.
Either way, Garror was one of the most highly-ranked prospects remaining on the Seminoles' board. The coaching staff will need to look elsewhere to find additions alongside four-star defensive end commitment Anthony Cavallaro.
Garror's last visit to campus was in March. He was also in town for Florida State's upset of Alabama last August.
During his junior season at Vigor High School, Garror totaled 106 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections. He recorded 10+ tackles in four games, including a season-high 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a 39-26 victory against UMS-Wright Prep on September 12.
The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Garror off the board, Florida State will turn to prospects such as four-star Abraham Sesay, three-star T.K. Cunningham, and three-star Jaxon Holley.
Sesay is trending towards Notre Dame. Cunningham was recently at Florida State for an official visit while Holley will take his trip this weekend.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 51 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG