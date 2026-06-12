Blue-Chip Edge-Rusher Chooses SEC Program Over FSU Football

The Florida State Seminoles are on a notable run on the recruiting trail. Over the last week, the Seminoles have landed a trio of blue-chip prospects; four-star wide receiver Sean Green, four-star running back Jayden Miles, and four-star linebacker Jernard Albright.

Florida State is hoping to keep that momentum going, considering the lack of four-star recruits that the program remains in the running for.

READ MORE: Florida State Adds Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III To #Tribe27

The Seminoles' efforts took an expected hit as the middle of June approaches.

Four-Star Defensive End Commits Elsewhere

Jabarrius Garror/Twitter

On Friday, four-star defensive end Jabarrius Garror announced his commitment to Texas. Garror picked the Longhorns over Florida State, Georgia, and Auburn.

Texas, Georgia, and Auburn received official visits from Garror ahead of his decision. He was scheduled to be in Tallahassee later this month, but that trip will no longer happen.

Considering Garror didn't make it to Florida State before revealing his pledge, this loss doesn't feel like much of a surprise.

Either way, Garror was one of the most highly-ranked prospects remaining on the Seminoles' board. The coaching staff will need to look elsewhere to find additions alongside four-star defensive end commitment Anthony Cavallaro.

Garror's last visit to campus was in March. He was also in town for Florida State's upset of Alabama last August.

During his junior season at Vigor High School, Garror totaled 106 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections. He recorded 10+ tackles in four games, including a season-high 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a 39-26 victory against UMS-Wright Prep on September 12.

The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Garror off the board, Florida State will turn to prospects such as four-star Abraham Sesay, three-star T.K. Cunningham, and three-star Jaxon Holley.

Sesay is trending towards Notre Dame. Cunningham was recently at Florida State for an official visit while Holley will take his trip this weekend.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 51 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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