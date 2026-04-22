Mike Norvell Reveals FSU Players Who Stood Out This Spring

The Florida State Seminoles are moving forward after wrapping up their slate of spring practices last week.

With a roster and coaching staff littered with new faces, Florida State's 15 practices gave the program an opportunity to build chemistry and self-evaluate.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

Despite a heavy focus on the changes, the Seminoles did have a few returning players take positive steps over the last six weeks. That's a big development as Florida State needs its veterans to rise to the occasion.

Mike Norvell Highlights Multiple Returning Defenders

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back K.J. Kirkland (24) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Norvell was encouraged by the progress he saw across the defense.

Along the defensive front, redshirt senior Daniel Lyons and redshirt senior Deante McCray have emerged as leaders. The pair is the favorite to start in the middle.

"Some of the guys on the defensive front, Deante McCray, Daniel Lyons, we need to see them take a step," Norvell said. "They've played, people know who they are, but I've really been pleased with their progression and what they're doing."

The Seminoles are cautiously optimistic about the linebacker room with a mix of returning and incoming talent.

Two homegrown products entering their final seasons, redshirt senior Omar Graham Jr. and senior Blake Nichelson, were reliable throughout the spring.

"Blake Nichelson, I think overall had a really good spring. Omar Graham, he dropped probably ten pounds from when we came out of the season to where spring ball was," Norvell said. "You feel his movements. He's running, playing fast, playing physical. We'll be able to have some additions and competitions in the linebacker room."

What's even better for Florida State is that redshirt junior Caleb LaVallee is in line to contribute after an injury derailed his first season in Tallahassee. LaVallee was a force down the stretch.

"A guy that I haven't really talked about as much, but really dealt with some injuries all of last season. I think he really only got one game opportunity with the injury that occurred, but Caleb LaVallee, especially this back part of spring, I'm excited about what I've seen from him," Norvell said. "He's fast, he's explosive, he's another guy that is going to help this football team with the newcomers that have been there."

Florida State is replacing two of its three starters at safety. The program did retain redshirt senior Ashlynd Barker despite his public intentions to move on.

The Seminoles added a few transfers to the room. However, it's been redshirt junior K.J. Kirkland who has surprisingly positioned himself for a starting role.

Going into his fourth season at FSU, Kirkland put together a standout Tour of Duty and carried that momentum into practice.

"K.J. Kirkland, he's had a good spring. You're seeing his growth," Norvell said.

"Ashlynd Barker, we talked about coming into spring that we needed him to take a step. I definitely have seen that," Norvell added. "He's played ROVER, started most of last year at boundary safety. Really provides a lot of flexibility back there. It's been pleasing to see those guys grow up and just how they've emerged."

Running Backs, Tight Ends Trending On Offense

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) runs the ball against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On the other side of the ball, Norvell likes the growth of Florida State's running backs and tight ends.

Redshirt junior Samuel Singleton Jr. and sophomore Ousmane Kromah stuck with the program this offseason. Both players are expected to be focal points in the backfield, along with Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner.

The tight end room is less of a proven commodity. The Seminoles did add East Carolina transfer Desirrio Riles, who missed part of the spring with an injury.

The unit really comes down to the health of junior Landen Thomas and redshirt freshman Chase Loftin. The duo was banged up throughout the 2025 campaign. They weren't fully available for all of the spring.

If Thomas and Loftin can stay on the field, the tight ends could be a sneaky asset on offense. Riles brings athleticism, Thomas is a former five-star talent, and Loftin already has the makings of an impressive pass-catcher.

"Offensively, I think the running back guys that were here, Sam, Ous, they're taking some real positive strides, as well as the tight ends that were here," Norvell said. "Landen, he dealt with injuries. It was kind of a tough year for him, but I saw him grow and get better along with Chase Loftin. I'm excited about them as well."

Florida State opens its 2026 season against New Mexico State on August 29.

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