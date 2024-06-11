Mike Norvell Praises Keon Coleman In Jim Rome Interview: 'He's A Human Highlight'
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to Jim Rome in a recent interview regarding former FSU wide receiver and one of the latest media sensations, Keon Coleman. Upon being selected in the early second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, Coleman immediately won the hearts of fans around the country with his loveable antics with the media, but he has also garnered high expectations heading into his rookie season following an impressive year in Tallahassee in 2023.
Norvell described Coleman as a “special person” to coach.
“He’s a special person. And I'm just so glad the world is now getting to see who I got to coach every single day. Keon – he's a great player. You sit there and you watch him, he's a human highlight,” said Norvell. "He has a great, great catch radius, a very, dynamic player that's going to continue to grow and I'm excited about what his future is going to be in the NFL."
Furthermore, Norvell was extremely complimentary of Keon Coleman’s character.
“It's his personality. You know, he really cares so much about others and what you see and what the world is getting to know in regards to him is just, that’s his heart. And he's got a great spirit. One of the smartest young men I've ever been around in regards to all things when it comes to life. But just really excited about him. You know, I think the Bills got a great young man to come into their program and he's going to be somebody that's going to grow and I think accomplish great things.”
Mike Norvell is entering his fifth year as the head coach of the Seminoles.
