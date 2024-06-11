Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Eager To Make An Impact, Thrive Under New DC
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is ready to get back to full form as the club has a new defensive coordinator.
A season ago, Vic Fangio joined the Dolphins' coaching staff. He quickly proved to be a bad fit for the franchise, leading to the parties parting ways from each other. The team then hired Anthony Weaver away from the Baltimore Ravens to take over as defensive coordinator.
Former Florida State star Jalen Ramsey is excited for the fit and new opportunity in Miami. While he avoided comparing the former and new defensive coordinators, Ramsey praised his new leader.
"I'm not going to compare them," Ramsey said, via All Dolphins. "I'm not going to sit here and do that. Y'all can do that on your own, but I think (Weaver is) a great coach. I think he's a good hire. I think he'll put guys in position to do really good things and show their whole skill sets. That's fun ... it makes the game fun."
With a different defensive scheme and style, Ramsey feels like Weaver will run a defense that best utilizes his skillset while also playing a way that he can have fun with. Ramsey will feel less constrained, allowing him to move around the formation more.
"Those are things that I've done throughout my whole career besides last year," he said. "Last year was the only time I didn't follow and only stayed on one side of the field. So last year was kind of a different year for me rather than this being different. This is like back to what I do, back to where I thrive and made an impact and have a lot of fun playing the game."
Last season, the former Seminole played over 80 percent of his snaps in the right cornerback position, though it's been proven that he best plays in a versatile role that sees him make plays all over the field.
The former Florida State standout will have the opportunity to return to form next season, and he's excited about doing so.
