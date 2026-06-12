Florida State Adds Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III To #Tribe27
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles are starting to move in the right direction on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles have added the bulk of their #Tribe27 class over the last two weeks.
Despite a decommitment on Wednesday, Florida State is still in a position to continue adding to the haul this summer.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Commitment Sends Encouraging Recruiting Message
That includes another pledge in the form of a productive linebacker out of the Peach State.
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III Chooses Florida State
On Thursday evening, three-star linebacker Olrick Johnson III announced his commitment to Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, North Carolina State, and Nebraska.
Johnson III made his decision after officially visiting Florida State last weekend. He had upcoming trips to Arkansas and North Carolina State that are no longer expected to take place.
The Seminoles joined Johnson III's recruitment back in March. He made it to campus that same month to watch Florida State go through spring practice.
During his junior season at Harrison High School, Johnson III totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He had four games with 10+ tackles, including 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 25-23 victory against North Paulding High School on August 29.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1150 overall prospect, the No. 102 LB, and the No. 130 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Johnson III is the second linebacker to join #Tribe27, pairing up with four-star Jernard Albright.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Johnson III, Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 52 to No. 51 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior
Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior
Blake Nichelson, Senior
Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior
Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior
Chris Jones, Junior
Chris Thomas, Junior
Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman
Izayia Williams, Freshman
Karon Mayock, Freshman
Daylen Green, Freshman
Noah LaVallee, Freshman
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG