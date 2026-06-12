Florida State Adds Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III To #Tribe27

The Florida State Seminoles are starting to move in the right direction on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles have added the bulk of their #Tribe27 class over the last two weeks.

Despite a decommitment on Wednesday, Florida State is still in a position to continue adding to the haul this summer.

READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Commitment Sends Encouraging Recruiting Message

That includes another pledge in the form of a productive linebacker out of the Peach State.

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III Chooses Florida State

Olrick Johnson III/Twitter

On Thursday evening, three-star linebacker Olrick Johnson III announced his commitment to Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, North Carolina State, and Nebraska.

Johnson III made his decision after officially visiting Florida State last weekend. He had upcoming trips to Arkansas and North Carolina State that are no longer expected to take place.

The Seminoles joined Johnson III's recruitment back in March. He made it to campus that same month to watch Florida State go through spring practice.

During his junior season at Harrison High School, Johnson III totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He had four games with 10+ tackles, including 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in a 25-23 victory against North Paulding High School on August 29.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1150 overall prospect, the No. 102 LB, and the No. 130 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Johnson III is the second linebacker to join #Tribe27, pairing up with four-star Jernard Albright.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Johnson III, Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 52 to No. 51 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

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