Blue-Chip QB Plans Visit To FSU Football For New Mexico State Game

The beginning of the 2026 season doesn't mean recruiting is going to slow down.

This is an important period of the cycle as rising seniors and other prospects make game day visits throughout the fall, getting an opportunity to watch their potential future homes compete in electric environments.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Wants Fast, Physical, and Relentless FSU Football In Week 0

Florida State will welcome numerous prospects to Tallahassee for the season opener against New Mexico State. The Seminoles are hoping to get the campaign started on a positive note.

One of the top quarterbacks in the country is expected to be in attendance.

Four-Star QB Brady Quinn Visiting FSU For New Mexico State Game

Brady Quinn, the quarterback of Lely throws for a touchdown to Ty Collins during a game against South Fort Myers High School at South Fort Myers on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Lely won. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, four-star quarterback and 2028 recruit, Brady Quinn, plans to visit Florida State this weekend. Quinn will be in the stands when the Seminoles kick off against the Aggies.

No, there's no relation to former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn. However, the rising junior is forging a name of his own as a blue-chip prospect.

The Seminoles joined his recruitment in October 2025, and he hasn't been on campus in over a year. This is an important trip for Florida State to keep solidifying where it stands with Quinn.

Quinn holds nearly 30 offers, with programs such as Michigan, UCLA, Tulane, Oklahoma, West Virginia, SMU, Arkansas, and Kentucky getting into the mix this offseason. He's also expected to visit the Bruins early this fall.

Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) four-star QB Brady Quinn sets visits to Florida State, UCLA, highlights all the schools making an impression heading into the fall: https://t.co/uE5XVDTAtS pic.twitter.com/RxGpUiwFcV — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) August 24, 2026

During his sophomore season at Lely High School, Quinn completed 198/328 passes for 2,960 yards with 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He added 275 yards and 4 more scores on the ground.

Quinn threw for 250+ yards in 5 games, including a season-high 35/58 passing for 384 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 pick in a 70-30 loss to Miami Central High School on November 20.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 336 overall prospect, the No. 22 QB, and the No. 40 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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