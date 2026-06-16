DB Target Staying On West Coast Instead Of Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles seemingly had their defensive backfield haul in #Tribe27 under control earlier this year. At one point, the Seminoles held pledges from four-star safety Mekhi Williams, four-star cornerback Bryce Williams, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper.

All three players committed to other schools in recent weeks. Cooper was the most recent departure, backing off his decision on Sunday and choosing Tennessee a short time later.

READ MORE: Top EDGE Target Commits To Florida State Following Official Visit

Florida State's lone remaining DB pledge, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, is being heavily pursued by Louisville. Other options across the board are drying up as cornerbacks coach Blue Adams and safeties coach Evan Cooper have plenty of work to do.

Four-Star DB Picks Cal Over Florida State, Others

On Monday, four-star cornerback Kamil Loud announced his commitment to Cal. Loud picked the Golden Bears over Florida State and Washington, among others.

Loud is spending his prep career at Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada. However, he's actually from California and will get back closer to home with this decision.

Florida State offered Loud back in January. He was supposed to officially visit the Seminoles this weekend, but that trip is now off the table.

During his junior season at Bishop Gorman High School, Loud totaled 18 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 3 pass deflections.

The 6-foot-0.5, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 314 overall prospect, the No. 36 CB, and the No. 2 recruit in Nevada in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Loud off the board, Florida State is still focused on four-star Tae Walden Jr. and three-star Kamauri Whitfield

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 58 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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