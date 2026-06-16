DB Target Staying On West Coast Instead Of Florida State
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The Florida State Seminoles seemingly had their defensive backfield haul in #Tribe27 under control earlier this year. At one point, the Seminoles held pledges from four-star safety Mekhi Williams, four-star cornerback Bryce Williams, and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper.
All three players committed to other schools in recent weeks. Cooper was the most recent departure, backing off his decision on Sunday and choosing Tennessee a short time later.
READ MORE: Top EDGE Target Commits To Florida State Following Official Visit
Florida State's lone remaining DB pledge, three-star safety Jemari Foreman, is being heavily pursued by Louisville. Other options across the board are drying up as cornerbacks coach Blue Adams and safeties coach Evan Cooper have plenty of work to do.
Four-Star DB Picks Cal Over Florida State, Others
On Monday, four-star cornerback Kamil Loud announced his commitment to Cal. Loud picked the Golden Bears over Florida State and Washington, among others.
Loud is spending his prep career at Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada. However, he's actually from California and will get back closer to home with this decision.
Florida State offered Loud back in January. He was supposed to officially visit the Seminoles this weekend, but that trip is now off the table.
During his junior season at Bishop Gorman High School, Loud totaled 18 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 3 pass deflections.
The 6-foot-0.5, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 314 overall prospect, the No. 36 CB, and the No. 2 recruit in Nevada in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
With Loud off the board, Florida State is still focused on four-star Tae Walden Jr. and three-star Kamauri Whitfield
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 58 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG