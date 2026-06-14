Top EDGE Target Commits To Florida State Following Official Visit

The pieces are slowly starting to come together for Florida State's #Tribe27 recruiting class. Following a mostly quiet spring, the Seminoles are finding their footing as the summer heat swelters over Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Florida State Loses DB Commitment As SEC Program Pushes

Over the last two weeks, Florida State has added over half of its current pledges into the fold. That includes blue-chip talent such as four-star running back Jayden Miles, four-star wide receiver Sean Green, and four-star linebacker Jernard Albright.

The Seminoles are making another addition coming out of their third weekend of official visits.

Three-Star DE Chooses Florida State Over Virginia Tech, Auburn

Jaxon Holly/Twitter

On Sunday, three-star defensive end Jaxon Holly wrapped up his official visit to Florida State. Shortly after the trip, Holly announced that he was committing to the Seminoles, choosing the program over Virginia Tech and Auburn.

Holly is one of Florida State's top targets off the edge. He was a recruit that EDGE's coach Nick Williams pursued at Syracuse. That didn't change once Williams was hired by the Seminoles, as he offered Holly days after taking a new job.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 EDGE Jaxon Holly has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 230 EDGE chose the Seminoles over Virginia Tech and Auburn



“Let’s get it Nole Family”⁰⁰https://t.co/bsYPHgD6cW pic.twitter.com/Q2IJpvWE2k — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 14, 2026

The rising senior was on campus for an unofficial visit in April. His visit over the weekend helped Florida State shut down Holly's recruitment.

Holly previously took official visits to Virginia Tech and Auburn.

During his junior season at Roswell High School, Holly totaled 32 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass deflections.

The 6-foot-3.5, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 627 overall prospect, the No. 53 EDGE, and the No. 76 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Holly joins a defensive line class that includes four-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro and three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Holly, Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class ranks No. 53 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.