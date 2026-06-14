Top EDGE Target Commits To Florida State Following Official Visit
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The pieces are slowly starting to come together for Florida State's #Tribe27 recruiting class. Following a mostly quiet spring, the Seminoles are finding their footing as the summer heat swelters over Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Florida State Loses DB Commitment As SEC Program Pushes
Over the last two weeks, Florida State has added over half of its current pledges into the fold. That includes blue-chip talent such as four-star running back Jayden Miles, four-star wide receiver Sean Green, and four-star linebacker Jernard Albright.
The Seminoles are making another addition coming out of their third weekend of official visits.
Three-Star DE Chooses Florida State Over Virginia Tech, Auburn
On Sunday, three-star defensive end Jaxon Holly wrapped up his official visit to Florida State. Shortly after the trip, Holly announced that he was committing to the Seminoles, choosing the program over Virginia Tech and Auburn.
Holly is one of Florida State's top targets off the edge. He was a recruit that EDGE's coach Nick Williams pursued at Syracuse. That didn't change once Williams was hired by the Seminoles, as he offered Holly days after taking a new job.
The rising senior was on campus for an unofficial visit in April. His visit over the weekend helped Florida State shut down Holly's recruitment.
Holly previously took official visits to Virginia Tech and Auburn.
During his junior season at Roswell High School, Holly totaled 32 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass deflections.
The 6-foot-3.5, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 627 overall prospect, the No. 53 EDGE, and the No. 76 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Holly joins a defensive line class that includes four-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro and three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Holly, Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class ranks No. 53 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG