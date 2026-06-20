Defensive Line Target Surprises Florida State With ACC Decision

The Florida State Seminoles are quietly putting together a solid class along the defensive front.

Four-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro was Florida State's first pledge of the year towards the end of January. Over the last three weeks, the Seminoles have added three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr. and three-star defensive end Jaxon Holly around him.

READ MORE: Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade

Florida State also finds itself trending for four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune but the coaching staff won't be able to win every battle.

Three-Star DL Jason Lewis Picks Syracuse Over FSU

Earlier this week, three-star defensive lineman Jason Lewis announced his commitment to Syracuse over Florida State.

The Seminoles appeared to be the top contender for Lewis' services coming out of his official visit to Tallahassee on June 5. However, he didn't pledge to Florida State at that time and followed through with his visit to Syracuse.

The Orange made an impression and were able to add Lewis to their class less than a week after that trip.

This is a surprising choice. Lewis is an in-state prospect who grew up a fan of Florida State. At the same time, if the Seminoles can land LeJeune, it will soften the blow.

During his junior season at Osceola High School, Lewis totaled 37 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt.

Lewis recorded at least one tackle for loss in seven of his nine appearances. He put up a season-high 7 tackles and 1 tackle for loss in a 19-13 loss to South Lake High School on November 21.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 627 overall prospect, the No. 79 DL, and the No. 50 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 56 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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