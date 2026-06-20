Defensive Line Target Surprises Florida State With ACC Decision
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The Florida State Seminoles are quietly putting together a solid class along the defensive front.
Four-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro was Florida State's first pledge of the year towards the end of January. Over the last three weeks, the Seminoles have added three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr. and three-star defensive end Jaxon Holly around him.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Jared Verse Shares Honest Thoughts on Rams Trade
Florida State also finds itself trending for four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune but the coaching staff won't be able to win every battle.
Three-Star DL Jason Lewis Picks Syracuse Over FSU
Earlier this week, three-star defensive lineman Jason Lewis announced his commitment to Syracuse over Florida State.
The Seminoles appeared to be the top contender for Lewis' services coming out of his official visit to Tallahassee on June 5. However, he didn't pledge to Florida State at that time and followed through with his visit to Syracuse.
The Orange made an impression and were able to add Lewis to their class less than a week after that trip.
This is a surprising choice. Lewis is an in-state prospect who grew up a fan of Florida State. At the same time, if the Seminoles can land LeJeune, it will soften the blow.
During his junior season at Osceola High School, Lewis totaled 37 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt.
Lewis recorded at least one tackle for loss in seven of his nine appearances. He put up a season-high 7 tackles and 1 tackle for loss in a 19-13 loss to South Lake High School on November 21.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 627 overall prospect, the No. 79 DL, and the No. 50 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 56 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG