Five-Star Offensive Tackle Includes FSU Football In Top-5 Alongside Ohio State Buckeyes, Others
Florida State is firmly in the mix for some of the top prospects in the 2025 class. Though the Seminoles haven't landed a commitment since January, they're setting themselves up for a big run this summer that should continue into the final stages of the Early Signing Period.
On Tuesday afternoon, five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty announced that he was cutting his recruitment down to five programs. Florida State made the list alongside Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and Stanford.
READ MORE: Los Angeles Rams' Braden Fiske Turned Down 400K Deal From USC To Play For FSU Football
June will be an important period for Petty as he'll be officially visiting all five of his contenders over the next few weeks. He's already been to Stanford and is currently at Georgia Tech. His trek will continue to Tennessee (June 7-9) and Ohio State (June 14-16) before rounding out his slate of trips in Tallahassee (June 21-23).
Petty was at Florida State to meet with the coaching staff and watch a spring practice in March. The Seminoles will be looking to pull off a homerun when he returns later this month. The program does have one offensive line recruit already committed in five-star Solomon Thomas.
The Georgia native played on both sides of the ball during his senior season. He started at offensive tackle while recording 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery at defensive end. Petty is a state champion wrestler and also competes in track and field.
The 6-foot-5, 262-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 13 overall prospect, the No. 2 OT, and the No. 13 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
READ MORE: ESPN's FPI Gives FSU Football Best Chance To Make College Football Playoff Out Of ACC
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok