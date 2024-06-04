Florida Gators Offer International Offensive Lineman Hours After FSU Football
Florida State's coaching staff has become known for searching high and low for recruits that fit their standard. That includes dipping into the international waters after the Seminoles hosted four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny, who is originally from France, for an official visit. Swedish native and redshirt freshman offensive tackle Lucas Simmons is already on the roster.
The latest prospect to known who hails from abroad is 2025 offensive lineman Musa Bajaha. The Seminoles actually became the first program to extend a scholarship to the German prospect on Monday afternoon. The offer came while Bajaha was unofficially visiting Florida State alongside a contingent from PPI Recruits.
The group ended up making the trek to Gainesville where Bajaha worked out at a camp in front of Florida's coaching staff. That led to the rival Gators becoming the second team to join his recruitment just hours after the Seminoles.
Bajaha could quickly become known on the national scene as he's on a trip that included visits to Georgia, Alabama, Kennesaw State, LSU, and Memphis. He'll round out the busy period at West Georgia on Tuesday. Standing at a reported 6-foot-7, 360-pounds with a 7'1" wing-span, Bajaha's frame catches your eyes immediately.
The trending recruit plays in Germany for Düsseldorf Panther U20. Most of his film from last season has Bajaha playing along the defensive line but he fits the mold as an offensive lineman at the college level. It won't be a surprise if he picks up more offers in the near future.
It's unclear if Bajaha plans to play his senior season in the United States or remain abroad. Regardless, he's a recruit worth keeping an eye on moving forward.
