Florida Gators Offer International Offensive Lineman Hours After FSU Football

After a great conversation with @CoachAAtkins I’m blessed to say I have received my first offer from @FSUFootball @BCollierPPI @PPIRecruits @FSU_Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ @Andrew_Ivins @SWiltfong_ @247recruiting @CoachMaDa @CoachMaraun #AGTG pic.twitter.com/lkqGKGFhKg