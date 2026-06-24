Florida State Lands Coveted Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

June has finally delivered positive news on the recruiting front for the Florida State Seminoles.

There is still plenty of work to do, but the Seminoles are starting to go on a run. The coaching staff has closed on multiple blue-chip prospects, expanding #Tribe27 with some legitimately talented recruits.

READ MORE: Florida State Adds Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III To #Tribe27

Momentum continues to favor Florida State as the program has secured one of its top targets in the class.

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Picks Florida State Over Auburn, Others

Sam LeJeune/Twitter

On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune announced his commitment to Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over Washington and Cal.

This is a recruitment that Florida State has been involved in for an extended period of time. The Seminoles offered LeJeune in September of 2024. Since then, Terrance Knighton stepped in to take over the reins from Odell Haggins along the defensive line.

Despite the transition, Knighton made it clear to LeJeune that he was someone the Seminoles coveted. That interest was reciprocated, as LeJeune has made it to campus seven times dating back to Florida State joining the hunt.

The Seminoles have pulled in touted recruits from Mississippi in the past, with most of those successes not going in Florida State's favor. Four-star quarterback Luke Altmyer (2021) and four-star defensive lineman Trevion Williams (2022) initially committed to Mike Norvell but ended up staying in-state.

Four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. signed with Florida State as a member of the 2025 class. He transferred back home after just one season with the Seminoles.

Obviously, Florida State is hoping for a different outcome with LeJeune. Thankfully, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are not considered major contenders, for now.

During his junior season at Poplarville High School, LeJeune totaled 58 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 pass deflections, 5 blocked kicks, and 1 interception that he returned 36 yards for a touchdown.

LeJeune recorded 5+ tackles in six games. He put up at least one tackle for loss in seven different contests.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 119 overall prospect, the No. 11 DL, and the No. 5 recruit in Mississippi in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

LeJeune becomes the highest-ranked player in Florida State's class. He joins a defensive line haul that includes four-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro, three-star defensive end Jaxon Holly, and three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of LeJeune, Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class rises from No. 57 to No. 49 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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