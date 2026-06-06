Offensive Line Board Thins As Florida State Misses On Another Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are looking for additions across the board in #Tribe27. While May delivered two commitments, the Seminoles have a long way to go as the summer unfolds.

FSU's offensive line appears to be in solid shape under position coach Herb Hand. However, Hand and the Seminoles have primarily relied on the NCAA transfer portal to fortify the trenches over the past two seasons.

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As we've seen, that's not necessarily a sustainable process. Acquiring and developing recruits from the prep level is something Florida State has failed to do consistently for over a decade.

In the early stages of June, the Seminoles aren't doing themselves many favors on the recruiting trail.

Three-Star OL Off The Board To North Carolina Over Florida State, Others

On Friday, three-star offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon committed to North Carolina over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia, and Pittsburgh. Dixon made the decision ahead of his official visit to Chapel Hill later this month.

The Seminoles had been pursuing Dixon since January, when they entered his recruitment with an offer. Dixon was in town earlier this year for Legacy Weekend.

The rising senior was previously pledged to Ole Miss. He reopened his recruitment after Lane Kiffin left for LSU.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 593 overall prospect, the No. 37 IOL, and the No. 72 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Dixon is at least the seventh offensive linemen to commit elsewhere over the last few weeks, joining four-star Jatori Williams (Miami), four-star JJ Brown (Clemson), four-star Elijah Morrison (Clemson), four-star Carter Jones (Clemson), three-star Noah Nixon (Pittsburgh), and three-star Luke Burger (Vanderbilt).

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 55 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

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