Top-100 Linebacker Target Moves Up Decision Date With FSU Football Near Top Of List
Nearly five months have passed since Florida State landed a commitment in its 2025 class. The drought should begin to reverse course over the next few weeks with the Seminoles bringing in over 40 recruits for official visits throughout June. The recruiting cycle could end up trending similarly to a year ago when the coaching staff brought in the bulk of #Tribe24 in July and August.
READ MORE: ESPN Lists FSU Football Opponent As No. 1 G5 Team That Could Make College Football Playoff
One prospect that the Seminoles are involved with has already set his decision date ahead of his upcoming visit to Tallahassee. Four-star linebacker and top-100 prospect Tavion Wallace announced on Monday that he was moving up his commitment date from July 15 to July 2. Wallace is weighing his options between four programs; FSU, Georgia, Florida, and Arkansas.
The timing of his upcoming pledge could end up being fruitful for Florida State. Wallace will be making his decision nine days after wrapping up his slate of official visits which will conclude with a trip to the 850 from June 21-23. He previously visited Arkansas last weekend and will also see the Bulldogs (June 7-9) and Gators (June 14-16) this month.
The Georgia native has already been at Florida State twice this year. He attended a junior day in January and came back to watch spring practice in April. The official visit might be what it takes to seal the day for the talented prospect.
Wallace is coming off a junior season where he totaled 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He runs track as well where he holds a personal-best 10.61 100-meter dash. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 36 overall prospect, the No. 3 LB, and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 50 in the country. That number should start rising in the near future.
READ MORE: ESPN's FPI Gives FSU Football Best Chance To Make College Football Playoff Out Of ACC
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok