2022 Spring Position Preview: Running Back

The 'Noles will have a new starter at running back.

We are just a few short weeks away from Florida State’s spring practices. In this spring position preview we look at the running back position - a position vital to Mike Norvell and his offense.

Florida State was once again a better running offense than passing in 2021. The tandem of Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward, along with Jordan Travis, helped lead a running attack that put up 4.8 yards per rush, 21 touchdowns, and 2,133 yards on the season.

Departures:

Jashan Corbin to the NFL draft (led the team with 887 yards, had 6.2 yards per carry and 7 touchdowns.

Returnees:

Treshaun Ward, Lawrence Toafili, D.J. Williams, Corey Wren, and walk-on C.J. Campbell.

New Additions:

No image description

Rodney Hill and Trey Benson.

Spring Outlook:

Entering camp it looks like former walk-on Treshaun Ward is the unquestioned lead back for the Seminoles. He had 515 yards on just 81 carries last year for 6.4 yards per rush, and he had 4 touchdowns on the season. While Mike Norvell prefers the back by committee approach, Ward should develop into a player FSU can lean on as they head into the fall.

Lawrence Toafili, one of the most natural runners on the roster, had only 32 carries last season. Will FSU look at him as a guy that can carry the ball 10 or more times a game like he did as a freshman, or will he be used out wide and in different ways like in 2021. Toafili is the favorite to land the primary back-up spot as we enter spring - can he lock that down?

D.J. Williams saw spot duty and didn’t get a lot of carries in 2021. Will he get more opportunities this spring? With Hill and Benson coming in the running back room has gotten more competitive. Early season injuries set Williams back - a healthy D.J. will be one to watch as the spring wraps up.

Corey Wren and C.J. Campbell had no carries in 2021. Wren has been a special teams player since arriving at FSU, and Campbell is a former walk-on that has drawn comparisons to Ward. If he can elevate his game like Treshaun he will get into the rotation.

