3 UP, 3 DOWN: Florida State at Boston College

Florida State sits just one win away from bowl eligibility after its 26-23 win in Chestnut Hill over Boston College. Over the past several games we’ve seen less rotation of players from the coaching staff, resulting in players stepping up and getting it done for the Seminoles.

With just one game remaining, there has been some fluctuation in the players that have made this list each week. This week’s ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ has a few names we haven’t seen on it this season. Let’s get right to it!

3 UP

1. Kalen DeLoach

DeLoach has been a godsend this season for FSU. He’s far and away been the best and most consistent linebacker for the ‘Noles in 2021. Saturday he had maybe his best overall game of the season. You can tell he’s just much more comfortable than last year. With 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, one of which was a safety, and a huge pass break-up, DeLoach was all over the place. If you haven’t seen the safety yet, go watch. He diagnosed the play well, got around the blocker, and exploded through the ball carrier. That was a huge play!

2. Akeem Dent

Dent’s healthy and it shows after a major struggle in 2020. The move back to safety has been an easy one for Dent after playing there as a freshman. He’s been really good in the run game this season, but it’s his better play in the passing game that’s allowing him to take the next step. He had another pass break-up Saturday, as well as the game-sealing interception. Look for a strong finish to the season for Dent.

3. Alex Mastromanno

FSU’s punter has been consistent in 2021. Saturday he averaged 43.1 yards per punt with 4 of his punts falling inside the 20. The biggest factor this season for Mastromanno has been 16 punts inside the 20 with zero going for touchbacks. We talk about the impact of hidden yards - he’s done his part to put the opposing offenses in tough situations all season.

3 DOWN

1. Maurice Smith

Smith, simply, has struggled over the past month of the season. Saturday was a frustrating day watching him play. Numerous snap issues, two pre-snap penalties, and constantly getting blown back off of the ball. He wore down last season as well. He is FSU’s best option as there is little depth at center, but at least 5 plays Saturday were killed because Smith couldn’t stop the interior pressure the Eagles were bringing.

2. Brady Scott

Much like Smith, Scott has struggled when having to step in for injured players this season. The drop off from Devontay Love-Taylor and Baveon Johnson to Scott is just too much for FSU’s offensive line to withstand on a consistent, play-to-play basis. The interior of the line when not 100% is on par with the poor play we’ve seen from years past.