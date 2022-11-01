Around the ACC: Week 10

Florida State (5-3) and its fanbase are giving full attention to the rivalry matchup against Miami (4-4) on Nov. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for rivalry matchup with Miami

Outside of those two programs, the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) continues jockeying for wins as No. 5 Clemson (Atlantic) and No. 17 North Carolina (Coastal) lead each division.

Here is the full conference slate for Week 10.

Atlantic:

No. 5 Clemson (8-0) vs. Notre Dame (5-3) - Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney are heading into South Bend, Indiana, with an extended rest period after having their bye in Week 9.

Clemson defeated all three divisional-ranked opponents (Syracuse, NC State and Wake Forest), but made a quarterback change with freshman Cade Klubnik in the Syracuse game.

It's unclear what the rotation looks like against the Fighting Irish, but we could see Klubnik again if junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggles.

Notre Dame has won 26 consecutive regular-season games against ACC programs.

Louisville (5-3) vs. James Madison (5-2) - Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.

After starting 2-3, Louisville has won three consecutive games and is carrying momentum with a trip to Clemson approaching next week.

The Cardinals forced eight turnovers in their 48-21 win against Wake Forest on Oct. 22 and outscored the Demon Deacons 35-7 in the second half.

James Madison was ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 two weeks ago but suffered two straight losses versus Georgia Southern and Marshall.

No. 21 NC State (6-2) vs. No. 20 Wake Forest (6-2) - Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

The Wolfpack rallied from 21-10 in their 22-21 defeat of Virginia Tech on Oct. 22.

Wake Forest has won four of the last five in this series, including a 45-42 victory in 2021.

The loser of this contest is eliminated from achieving a 10-win regular season. For the winner, a New Years Six bowl remains a possibility.

Cross Divisional:

Boston College (2-6) vs. Duke (5-3) - Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

First-year head coach Mike Elko has positioned the Blue Devils to hit the six-win mark for the first time since 2018 (went 8-5).

Duke sits second behind the Tar Heels in the Coastal division but would lose any tiebreaker because of its 38-35 loss against North Carolina on Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, Boston College committed five turnovers in its 13-3 loss at UConn on Oct. 22 and is averaging 14.3 points per game, third-lowest among Power-Five schools.

Pittsburgh (4-4) vs. No. 22 Syracuse (6-2) - Nov. 5, 3:30 p.m.

After their 6-0 start, the Orange have dropped two consecutive games after facing Clemson and Notre Dame.

However, they'll have an opportunity to regroup against Pittsburgh, who has also lost two straight games.

Syracuse will be without its redshirt sophomore defensive back Garrett Williams, who suffered a torn ACL versus the Fighting Irish.

Coastal:

Virginia (3-5) vs. No 17. North Carolina (7-1) - Nov. 5, Noon

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye and head coach Mack Brown have the Tar Heels' offense on par with the nation's best, averaging 41.8 points per game. Maye has thrown for 2671 yards, 29 touchdowns and three interceptions and is gaining Heisman traction.

The Cavaliers have dropped four of their last five games under first-year head coach Tony Elliott and didn't score a touchdown in their 14-12 loss against Miami in four overtimes.

Virginia Tech (2-6) vs. Georgia Tech (3-5) - Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech has dropped five straight games, while the Yellow Jackets are operating under interim head coach Brent Key and playing without redshirt sophomore quarterback Jeff Sims.

Despite their losing streak, ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives the Hokies a 60.5% chance to win.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook