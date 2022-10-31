Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Miami Hurricanes

Florida State is entering its final four games of the season needing only one victory to qualify for the postseason for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles have a chance to achieve that as soon as this weekend when the Seminoles travel to take on rival Miami.

The Hurricanes have dropped four of their last six games but Mario Cristobal's team was able to pull out a 14-12 victory over Virginia in four overtimes. The 'Noles have opened up as a significant favorite in the matchup with uncertainty surrounding Tyler Van Dyke's status.

Ahead of the matchup with the Hurricanes, Florida State released its weekly depth chart on Monday morning. There were multiple changes to take notice of.

Ja'Khi Douglas is now listed as co-backup alongside Deuce Spann at wide receiver to starter Ontaria Wilson. He previously had been a co-backup at running back but has contributed out wide during his first two appearances this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Derrick McLendon and defensive end Jared Verse are sole starters at their respective positions. Previously, they'd been listed as co-starters at one of the defensive end spots with Dennis Briggs as the starting FOX. Briggs has been moved inside and he's listed as a co-starter at defensive tackle alongside Fabien Lovett with Jarrett Jackson as the primary backup.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones has been elevated to a co-starter with sophomore Omarion Cooper with true freshman Sam McCall as the primary backup. That means true freshman Azareye'h Thomas is the primary backup to Renardo Green at the other cornerback spot.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

