Around the ACC: Week Five

Conference play is underway and it has made for some unlikely outcomes.

We’re five weeks in, and Florida State is still searching for its first victory of the 2021-22 season. The ‘Noles are preparing to take on Syracuse at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday. Meanwhile, the rest of the ACC’s performance is making the case to be the worst Power-Five conference in the country.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Syracuse game

Below, I listed each ACC game of the weekend and a short preview of the matchup.

Atlantic:

#24 Wake Forest (4-0) vs Louisville (3-1) - Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

The Demon Deacons have a case for the strongest offense in the ACC, led by quarterback Sam Hartman (961 yards, nine touchdowns). Hartman rarely makes mistakes, as he’s thrown just one interception through four games.

After holding a 24-point lead Saturday, the Cardinals narrowly escaped Florida State 31-23. The Cardinals will need to put a four-quarter game together if they hope to pull off the upset in Winston-Salem.

With both of these teams averaging 30+ points per game this has all the makings to be a high-scoring affair. Wake Forest won last season’s bout 45-21.

#23 NC State (3-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (2-1) - Saturday, 6 p.m.

The Wolfpack had arguably their best win in recent history Saturday, when they defeated Clemson 27-21 (2OT). Louisiana Tech’s only loss came to Mississippi State (35-34). As you might remember, NC State’s single loss came to Mississippi State just a week later (24-10).

After the energetic win last week, this could serve as a trap game for NC State if they start slow early.

READ MORE: Tuesday Practice Observations: 'Noles prepare for Syracuse

#25 Clemson (2-2) vs Boston College (4-0) - Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College kept its undefeated season intact Saturday with a 41-34 (OT) win against Missouri. For the Tigers, it hasn’t been the typical start for head coach Dabo Swinney and company.

Through four weeks, the Tigers are .500 and coming off their first conference loss in 36 games. Clemson will be without freshman running back Will Shipley against Boston College, who suffered a leg injury against the Wolfpack. Sophomore defensive lineman and 2020 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Bryan Breese will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL.

The Clemson offense has endured growing pains under quarterback D.J Uiagalelei, who threw for just 111 yards (4.3 per attempt) in the loss.

If there is ever a time where the Eagles can firmly put themselves in the conference championship race, the time is now. Clemson needs a victory if they still hope to have an opportunity at Charlotte.

Coastal:

Miami (2-2) vs. Virginia (2-2) - Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers are on a two-game skid, with consecutive twenty-point losses (37-17 to Wake Forest, 57-37 to North Carolina). Meanwhile, the Canes had a chance to regain some confidence in a 69-0 victory over Central Connecticut State. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King and running backs Cam’Ron Harris could produce a big day on the ground (Virginia allows 201.3 rushing yards per game)

The loser of this game will have an uphill battle at winning the coastal division.

Georgia Tech (2-2) vs. Pittsburgh (3-1) - Saturday, Noon

With Jeff Sims returning to the lineup, the Yellow Jackets pulled off the upset of the Tar Heels last week (45-22). Sims threw for just 112 yards (one touchdown), but ran for 128 yards on 10 carries (three touchdowns). Georgia Tech’s defense allowed only 63 rushing yards, led by linebacker Quez Jackson (10 tackles).

After falling to Western Michigan in week three, the Panthers came back and defeated New Hampshire 77-7 last Saturday. Quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh offense are averaging 552.5 total yards per game.

North Carolina (2-2) vs. Duke (3-1) - Saturday, Noon

For the Tar Heels, they’ve dug themselves into a 1-2 hole in the Coastal division. Quarterback Sam Howell is tied for the most interceptions in the ACC (four). For Duke, the Blue Devils have strung together three consecutive victories, where the offense has put up 45, 30 and 52 points. In those three games, Blue Devils quarterback Gunner Holmberg is averaging 304 passing yards.

Expect head coach Mack Brown to have his team extra motivated for this rivalry game, especially with the Tar Heels needing to run the table if they hope to have an outside shot at Charlotte.

READ MORE: Head coach Mike Norvell gives fiery Monday press conference

Follow Charleston Bowles on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook