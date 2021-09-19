WATCH: Asante Samuel Jr. records first NFL career interception

Former 'Nole Asante Samuel Jr. was selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft. It looks like the Chargers may have grabbed a steal because Samuel Jr. is starting off his NFL career in a stellar way.

On Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Samuel Jr. was able to make a play and snag his first NFL career interception. The rookie put himself in the right spot and was able to pick off the veteran quarterback, Dak Prescott.

Samuel Jr. was named a starter before the season kicked off and has played steady as a great addition to the young Chargers team on defense. Florida State fans know how well the rookie played in Tallahassee as he left his last season with three interceptions.

READ MORE: Three thoughts on FSU's loss to Wake Forest

Samuel Jr. was a key player for FSU's defense last season and kept his side of the field on lock down for a majority of his junior year. He'll continue to play as a big time contributor to the Chargers' defense moving forward.