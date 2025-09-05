East Texas A&M head coach Clint Dolezel previews challenge against No. 14 Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles make their return to Doak Campbell Stadium just a week after their double-digit win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, and although the fans are still enjoying the aftermath of the big win to start the season, the football team has its eyes set on a week 2 victory this weekend.
The East Texas A&M Lions may have only been playing at the Divison I FCS level for three years, and has yet to record a winning season at the FCS level, but after a relatively competetive game against the SMU Mustangs to kick off the 2025 season, it seems as if the program could be trending in the right direction under third year head coach Clint Dolezel.
Dolezel Shares His Thoughts On a "Revamped" FSU Team
After a long offseason filled with staff and roster changes, fans and media were able to see the 2025 FSU Football team for the first time, as the team wasn't able to hold its annual Spring Showcase due to stadium renovations.
After facing SMU on the road to start the 2025 season, Dolezel watched the Seminoles' first game of the season to prepare his team for the trip to Tallahassee, and he didn't shy away from saying this team isn't remotely close to what the nation saw last season.
"I thought Florida State would be better than SMU, and from what I've played against and seen on film, I think I was right. We're seeing a better opponent this week, and obviously, the rankings show that too. They weren't in the top 25, and now what is it, 14?" Dolezel said on a radio show.
"They're a really good football team, they have revamped at both coordinators, at offense and defense, got some new players on both sides, got some returners still in there doing well too. It's just a new look, honestly."
Dolezel Highlights Struggle of Preparing for Doak Campbell Stadium
After a nearly two-year renovation period, Doak Campbell Stadium is back at full capacity, and last weekend it was clear why Doak can be one of the hardest places to play in the country. With over 67,000 fans, the Marching Chiefs playing the warchant seemingly every other down, the stadium can play mind games on opposing teams.
Dolezel has done what he can to prepare his squad for what could be the biggest stage some of his players will ever play on, and according to him, his players are ready for the challenge.
"We've been playing the Seminole chant when we come out for practice, getting those kids' juices flowing, and it's working, so we will be up for the challenge, and then we'll show them everything we've got," Dolezel said.
With a sold-out student section for the second consecutive game of 2025, there's no hiding the fact that Doak Campbell Stadium will be an intimidating factor for the Lions, and Dolezel admitted that, despite doing what he can to replicate the sounds in practice that his team will hear Saturday afternoon, it is impossible to replicate the environment of Doak Campbell Stadium.
"If you look at it, they're in the top five, when you look at anything as far as media, you look at it as home field advantage. Just that crowd noise that's pumped in, with the music, it'll be an environment that we can't even pretend to practice against," said Dolezel.
The No. 14 Seminoles and Lions will face off at Noon ET on Saturday, September 6th, for the first meeting in program history. The game will be broadcast on ACCN.
