Optimism growing in FSU's wide receiver room with Alabama season opener looming
As the Florida State Seminoles are entering a new chapter of one of the most prolific football programs in the history of college athletics, the team is beginning to transition from fall camp and move into game preparation ahead of the season opener on August 30th.
Aside from some fine-tuning to do and a few unclaimed spots on the two deep, the Seminoles roster is beginning to come together after what was a hectic offseason following a disastrous 2024 season.
Following Saturday's practice, FSU wide receivers coach and pass-game coordinator Tim Harris Jr. discussed his unit, lauding the chemistry the group has with quarterback Tommy Castellanos, as well as one standout athlete who he expects to have a breakout season.
Players Confident halfway through Fall Camp
With a new starting quarterback expected to take the field for the 2025 season, all receivers needed to build a bond with the quarterback, and two weeks ahead of game 1, coaches and players are confident about the offense's capabilities come kickoff.
"There's a confidence there with all those guys, especially with guys like Squirrel and Duce, who came in after playing a good bit at their last schools. Now the confidence of going through a spring with Tommy and going through a spring in the offense, you're seeing that right now." Harris Jr. said.
"So I'm really excited about where they're at," Harris Jr. added. "Tommy's really excited about where they are, and we're continuing to bring more guys along to where those guys are right now."
Talented Freshman Expected to Take Strides In 2025 Season
Florida State has had multiple greats take on additional sports outside of football, most notably Deion Sanders, who was an All-American in both football and Track and Field, also playing baseball for the 'Noles. Sanders would go on to have successful careers in both the NFL and MLB, earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
Today, Micahi Danzy is the most recent football player to take to the track, and despite any rumors that he would focus solely on track following a season in which his 4x400 squad won the ACC Championship and secured a spot in the NCAA Championships, he has not only returned to football, but is exceeding expectations according to Harris Jr.
"I think Michai Danzy has done a really good job over the last two weeks of pushing himself into a really good position." Harris Jr. said.
In his college days, Harris Jr. was no stranger to the track, as he was a four-time All-American and six-time ACC Champion with the University of Miami's track team. Knowing what it takes to be great in both sports, Harris Jr. didn't hesitate when it came to praising Danzy.
"I'm super proud of him, just because I know everything that goes into it. I know he's been a kid that's played running back his whole life, you're playing the game totally different on the perimeter, now you're running routes and expected to run them precise, and you've got to be physical and hold up in perimeter blocking." Harris Jr. said.
"He's done a really good job of just locking in," Harris Jr. said. "Early on, and even right now, I still don't think he knows how good he can really be. But he's seeing it every day, because every time he's getting opportunities he's standing out."
While there is a certain level of clarity for the Seminoles' receiving corps, there is still work ahead of the coaches and players in order to start the season on a high note.
