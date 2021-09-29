Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with AllSyracuse on the Orange

NoleGameday caught up with Mike McCallister of AllSyracuse, the Syracuse site on Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network, to get the inside scoop on the Orange. Florida State and Syracuse are set to kick-off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Syracuse game

1. Syracuse is 3-1 and coming off a win against Liberty. What has been the biggest factor in that start?

The biggest factors have been the play of running back Sean Tucker and the improvement of the defense. The Syracuse defense is top 10 in total defense and tied for second in sacks. The front seven has been athletic, deep and fast. The back end features a potential first-round pick at corner. The 3-3-5 under defensive coordinator Tony White has been superb through four games. Tucker has simply been one of the best running back’s in the nation thus far. He is second in the country in rushing and is the focal point of Syracuse’s offense.

2. Offensively, what are the biggest strengths for the Orange?

It is the rushing attack with Sean Tucker. Syracuse has been really good on the ground in each game this season. The one game they got away from it, Rutgers, they lost. Tucker can run between the tackles, make defenders miss and is fast enough to run by people in the open field.

3. Offensively, what are the biggest weaknesses for the Orange?

The passing attack has been an area of concern. Against Liberty, Garrett Shrader was just 6-15 for 77 yards. He has struggled with accuracy on intermediate and deep routes. Now Syracuse has another option in Tommy DeVito, but he has not been stellar this season either. He has 388 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in three games.

READ MORE: Tuesday Practice Observations: 'Noles prepare for Syracuse

4. Defensively, what are the biggest strengths for the Orange?

Syracuse has a lot of defensive strengths. They pressure the quarterback well and are currently tied for second in the nation in sacks. The linebackers are fast and athletic. They rush the passer extremely well. On the back end, Garrett Williams is an elite corner who has a chance to become a first-round draft pick. The defensive line may not have an elite standout type, but it is deep and everyone in the rotation is solid.

5. Defensively, what are the biggest weaknesses for the Orange?

The biggest weakness is the lack of forcing turnovers. Syracuse has only forced three in four games. With the amount of pressure they get on the opposing quarterback, one would expect some more turnovers to go along with that. In addition, because of how aggressive the scheme and personnel are, that can bite the Orange at times. Liberty ran a double move on freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut that turned into a touchdown. Cut backs can lead to big gains as players flock towards the football.

6. How is Syracuse on special teams?

Syracuse has a reputation of being stellar on special teams under Dino Babers. That is not necessarily the case this year. Special Teams has been up and down. Andre Szmyt is a reliable kicker as a former Lou Groza Award winner. James Williams, the punter, has been OK. Kick and punt coverage is usually above average. Syracuse has struggled with penalties on special teams, however, and had a punt blocked.

7. What is the mood of the team, the coaches and the fans coming into their ACC opener against a struggling FSU team?

After a big win against Liberty, there is optimism within the team and coaches. The fans are a mixed bag. Some view that as a big win and reason for optimism. Others are still not buying in. I think most fans view this as a winnable game for Syracuse. An opportunity to improve to 4-1 and continue to gain momentum.

8. How do you see Syracuse attempt to limit Jermaine Johnson on defense and limit the Seminoles running attack on offense?

I think Syracuse is going to limit Johnson with the rushing attack. The fewer opportunities for him to rush the passer the better. And, if you are running the ball well, perhaps it makes his pass rush a half step slower to give the quarterback time. That combined with shorter routes, double-teaming him at times and getting the ball out quickly should be the approach. As far as limiting the Florida State rushing attack, I think Syracuse is going to do what it does defensively. They will run their 3-3-5, bring run blitzers at times and trust the scheme that has been good against the run through four games will continue that success.

9. How is the team looking at this game against Florida State?

I think the Syracuse players are just enjoying playing together. They are a very close group and look at each game as another opportunity to have fun and pick up a win. Despite Florida State’s obvious prestige and traditional advantage over Syracuse, the Orange does not view this game as one that it cannot win.

Rather, Syracuse feels if it plays well, it should win.

10. What does Syracuse have to do to win, and conversely, what will lead to them losing this game?

For Syracuse to win, it must utilize its strengths. The defense needs to be good again, limiting big plays and pressuring the quarterback. Perhaps get a turnover or two. Offensively, Syracuse needs to rely on the running game but complement it with at least a competent passing attack. If Syracuse can have success in play-action and even some third and medium type situations, it has the potential to be a good day for the Orange.

What will lead to them losing the game is another passing performance like last week with less than 100 yards through the air. Florida State is not dumb. They know Syracuse will go through Sean Tucker offensively. Syracuse needs to be able to generate some offense without him at times to prevent FSU from stacking the box all game. If Syracuse cannot establish any type of passing attack, it will be a long day. Syracuse has also been penalty prone in its first three games, which can put the offense in bad spots as it struggles when it gets into second or third and long. Lastly, if the Orange turns it over, I’m not sure it can overcome that one the road.

READ MORE: FSU running back no longer listed on roster

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook