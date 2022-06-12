2023 QB Brock Glenn details official visit to Florida State

The Seminoles are right in the thick of it for Glenn following a weekend official visit to Tallahassee.

Florida State's situation at quarterback has been evolving over the past few weeks. Last month, the Seminoles extended scholarship offers to two of the best signal-callers in the 2023 class, Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins. The move made it clear that the coaching staff wants to take two high school quarterbacks this cycle.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commitment to visit SEC program

It was a point of emphasis to get both prospects on campus as soon as possible and the Seminoles achieved that this weekend. While speaking to the media following his official visit, Glenn said that things couldn't have gone much better.

"It was great. Really, relationships are important to me and that's what they're all about," Glenn said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "A lot of places say they're all about family, you can feel it here. That was very important to me. My family and I loved it. It couldn't have went better. We're super thankful for them having us and believing in me."

Throughout the weekend, Glenn spent a lot of time around head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. Building stronger bonds with Norvell and Tokarz was something important for him on the visit.

"The most important thing was getting to know the coaches and relationships," Glenn said. "I got to experience everything. We went to coach Norvell's house, watched tons of film. I ate multiple times so it was awesome."

The Tennessee native sat down with coach Tokarz to go over film and learn more about how he would potentially fit into Florida State's offense. The experience was one of his favorite parts of the trip.

"Probably watching film with coach Tokarz," Glenn said. "I love ball and getting to know the offense, seeing how it would fit me, so that was probably my favorite part. Bowling was fun too."

The coaching staff dove deep into how the Seminoles could utilize Glenn. The offense is similar to the system that Glenn runs at Lausanne Collegiate School. He feels like it fits him perfectly.

"It was awesome. Their offense fits me perfectly," Glenn said. "It's a lot of the same stuff we do at Lausanne. I don't think there's honestly a better offense for me and what I want to accomplish, that's the NFL. I think that'll prepare me and also allow me to put up big numbers, do big things here, win some games."

"It's almost the same exact offense that we run at Lausanne, it's just different verbiage, some different plays. But I've been doing it for, it'll be four years now," Glenn continued. "That just fits me really well. The RPOs, play-action, pass pro, it fits my game and what I love to do. This is a perfect mix so it's probably the most comfortable offense for me. That I love."

Outside of coaches, Glenn was also able to meet around 20 current players on the team, including a pair of quarterbacks, Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker. They reinforced how genuine the people around the program are.

"They love to compete. They said that the coaches are genuine and you can tell that they mean what they say," Glenn said. "They're not gonna bullcrap you, they're gonna tell you how it is. They reinforced that and they told me from an honest player-to-player standpoint that that's true."

Prior to departing, Glenn and his family met with coach Norvell in his office. The head coach stated that he believes Glenn has the capability to help take Florida State back to the top.

"His message, he just showed how much he truly believes in me and what we can accomplish here and take FSU back to the top. Win a national championship."

Coming out of the official visit, Florida State has improved its standing with Glenn. He was unsure about the Seminoles prior to this weekend but the staff executed their plan of detailing how important he is to them.

"Coming in, I was iffy. I didn't know how the situation was, where I stood with them," Glenn said. "After this visit, it was awesome. I don't really think you can go wrong on an official. You're gonna obviously take in a lot of information, pros, cons, stuff like that, and weigh them out at the end. It definitely helped a lot."

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive linemen attend Von Miller Pass Rush Summit

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback knows that if he chooses Florida State, he's going to have to work to get on the field. One opportunity is all that Glenn needs.

"It was awesome. Just getting a clear picture, knowing what I'm going to get myself into. They're not going to give you the starting position anywhere. I don't care who you are, if you're a five-star or a zero-star. They're not going to guarantee you anything, you've got to come in and work for it. They believe in me, they believe in all of the guys that they recruit, if they come in and put the work in, there's an opportunity. That's all you need, one opportunity."

Moving forward, Glenn will take an unofficial visit to Florida on Monday before taking his fourth official visit to Ohio State next weekend. It's possible he uses his fifth and final official visit in the last week of June with Florida or Virginia the two potential destinations.

Glenn is hoping to make a commitment in the near future, ideally before the Elite 11 Finals, which are scheduled to take place from June 27-30.

"I want to decide before Elite 11 but I'm not positive," Glenn said. "That's the plan."

The rising senior is regarded as the No. 363 overall prospect, the No. 20 QB, and the No. 10 recruit in the state of Tennessee in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook