BREAKING: Miami Hurricanes have hired a new head coach

The Florida State Seminoles' rival has found their new head coach. Per report from Barry Jackson, Susan Miller Deanna, and Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herland, Oregon Head coach Mario Cristobal and Miami have agreed to terms on a contract.

Cristobal has met with his team in Oregon and has told him his decision to leave Eugene for Miami.

The Ducks hired Cristobal in 2017 taking over from Willie Taggart. Last December he signed a new contract with Oregon worth six years, $27.3 million that would run through 2027.

Cristobal played for the Hurricanes as an offensive tackle from 1989-1992 and years later was a graduate assistant from 1998-2000. The Ducks' head coach is 35-13 since becoming the head coach at Oregon. 23-10 in the Pac-12.

The deal between Cristobal and Miami is expected to be five years with a minimum of $8 million per year. Manny Diaz's tenure is done at Miami finishing 21-15 after 36 games and 0-2 in postseason play.

