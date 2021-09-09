Cleveland Browns Release Marvin Wilson

With just three pre-season games this year due to the new 17 game schedule, the exhibitions are complete and the regular season is set to kick off in less than two weeks. That means NFL teams are already in the process of finalizing their 53-man rosters.

In what may be a possible surprise to Florida State fans, former defensive lineman Marvin Wilson was released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday afternoon.

Wilson entered FSU as a two-time All-American , was rated the sixth-best overall recruit in the 2017 recruiting class, and he was rated as the top defensive lineman in the nation. He came into FSU as one of former head coach Jimbo Fisher's best signings. After a strong start to his career, it was the 2019 season that saw him emerge onto the scene as one of the top defensive linemen in the nation.

In 2019 Marvin earned 1st team All-ACC honors and was considered for several All-American teams. 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 4 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery showed just how dominant Wilson could be.

While many thought he would go pro after that season and possibly be a first-round draft pick, he shocked everyone by coming back for the 2020 season. After a tough off-season that saw him challenge new head coach Mike Norvell, Wilson struggled in 2020, playing in only six games and having one of the more disappointing seasons in recent FSU history. After a poor pre-draft process, Marvin plummeted off of draft boards, signing a guaranteed contract as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns. While that didn't guarantee him a roster spot, there weren't a lot of people that thought he wouldn't make it as an undrafted free agent.

There is a chance that Cleveland will look to sign Marvin to its practice squad, but he must clear waivers first. It's not too late for Marvin - but he's going to have to start at the bottom in order to have an NFL career, whether it is in Cleveland or another city. Can he regain his 2019 form that saw a 6'5", 395 pound wrecking ball inside the interior of the defensive line?