Former FSU Football Star Defensive End Traded to Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans ended 2026 with a 3-14 record, placing them at the bottom of the AFC South and missing the playoffs yet again. Their last loss came in a 41-7 blowout at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which the Titans' defense allowed 41 unanswered points. The long stretch of failing to make the postseason marked significant changes in the staff, including the firing of head coach Brian Callahan and the hiring of Robert Saleh to help drive change in the Volunteer State.

That won't be the only change happening in Tennessee, and Florida State Seminole fans will be seeing a familiar face on the sidelines next season.

New York Jets and Tennessee Titans Strike a Trade

Dec 3, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates a sack against the Atlanta Falcons with cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans have reportedly made a deal to trade Titans nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat for former Florida State star and New York Jets defensive end, Jermaine Johnson II. However, the trade will not become official until the new league year in March.

"Trade! The Titans have agreed to send NT T’Vondre Sweat to the Jets for DE Jermaine Johnson, per sources."

Johnson, 26, is set to begin the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. The former first-round selection earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 and has totaled 13 sacks across 47 appearances during his four-year career.

The six-foot-five, 260-pound linebacker suffered an Achilles injury late in his rookie contract against the Titans but returned healthy in 2025, starting 13 games, totaling 43 tackles, five for a loss, and three sacks.

Johnson's time at Florida State

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson after being selected as the twenty-sixth overall pick to the New York Jets during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saleh and the New York Jets drafted Johnson with the No. 46 pick overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent one season in Tallahassee, Florida, totalling 70 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections, earning him 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors.

Florida State was Johnson's third school after spending two seasons at Georgia and Independence Community College. Over his collegiate career, he accounted for 106 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss, and 18.5 sacks.

