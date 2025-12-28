Former FSU football, NFL star finds renewed purpose working for Jacksonville PD

Laveranues Coles has had quite the journey.

As reported by Rich Cimini of ESPN, Coles has faced the highest of highs and lowest of lows throughout his life, stemming back to some traumatic experiences he faced as a child and as a young adult.

However, the former FSU wide receiver and NFL standout powered through those tumultuous moments and is now helping others in need.

During his time at FSU, Coles began his career as a running back, playing nine games in his freshman year, totaling 195 scrimmage yards. 104 of those yards came through the air. A switch to wide receiver was made.

From there, Coles finished his four-year career with the Seminoles with 1064 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. However, Coles also faced the music.

After the infamous Dillards incident, which involved both Coles and Peter Warrick, Laveranues was kicked off the FSU football team.

This almost certainly affected his draft stock, as he was selected in the 3rd round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He would go on to play seven seasons for the Jets in two separate stints.

During his 10-year NFL career, Coles racked up over 8600 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns.

However, Coles has found another calling in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

Former FSU, NFL WR Laveranues Coles Now A Jacksonville Police Officer

Per Cimini's article, Coles found the strength to disclose the sexual abuse he faced at the hands of his stepfather at a young age. He was able to reveal the news to a persistent police officer, who protected Coles and inspired him to pursue a different career after football.

And despite making tens of millions of dollars in the NFL, Coles decided to give back to the community. He isn't just sacrificing his time, talent, and treasure, but potentially putting his life on the line for the City of Jacksonville.

Because of the relationship and the trust that was found in the police officer through that awful experience, it affected Coles' life in a way that most would never envision decades down the line.

