Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Dabo Swinney speaks on presumed bitterness towards FSU's Mike Norvell

    This game feels a little personal after the exchanges in 2020.
    Author:

    Florida State's 2020 matchup with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers was canceled just hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 protocol. Both coaches took shots at one another for their own reasons regarding why the game was not played.

    During this year's ACC Kickoff meeting, Norvell was asked about Swinney and if they had spoken since the cancellation. 

    “Not really. We both have jobs to do and continue to invest in our programs. That’s my focus. At the end of the day, there’s really nothing to work out. Coaches can make statements. That’s the opportunity we all have. Everybody is entitled to an opinion they want to state.”

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

    This week, Swinney was asked at his Tuesday press conference with media members about Coach Norvell and their relationship "burying the hatchet" after last season. 

    “I never knew of a hatchet," Swinney said. "I’ve talked to him many times, whether it be on conference calls or saw him at Coach Bowden’s funeral. I will say this: He has done a great job. He has done a really good job of holding it together. Really challenging situation that he took over there. Not only taking over a challenging situation, but it’s COVID as well, and the challenges of the year. They’ve done a good job."

    Swinney would go on to talk highly of Florida State and their personnel responding after a rough start to the season. 

    No image description

    READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

    "They’ve had different personnel, but really settled in on this quarterback and really scheming their offense and tailoring it to what fits their personnel and using it in a very good way. I think they’ve done a great job. Defense is playing well, playing with a lot of passion. They’re playing with great effort. Two heart-breaking losses, but I think he has gotten some good players in there. Personnel-wise, they had a lot of holes. Lots of holes. Lots of guys transferred, etc. So they brought in some good transfer guys that have been able to help them along with their signing class as well. So I think they’ve done a nice job.”

    Norvell made comments last season regarding the situation and the Clemson team potentially bringing players that tested positive for COVID-19 to Tallahassee. 

    “Other schools can handle themselves however they want. They can practice symptomatic players. But when it comes to our student-athletes and their well-being, we're going to rely on our medical advisors to make the best call. We were excited to play this game. We're a young team that needs every rep we can get. I'm not concerned with what any other coach says or thinks.”

    READ MORE: FSU's Jermaine Johnson projected as top-10 pick in NFL mock draft

    The Seminoles (3-4) will face the Tigers (4-3) in Death Valley on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST on ESPN. This should be a fun one to watch, that's for sure. 

    USATSI_16827429
    Football

    Dabo Swinney speaks on presumed bitterness towards FSU's Mike Norvell

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_17010841
    Football

    GAME PREVIEW: Florida State at Clemson

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17011548
    Football

    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_14951886
    Recruiting

    Local grad-transfer running back enters Transfer Portal

    13 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 7.54.31 PM
    Pro Noles

    VIDEO: Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. call Florida State "DBU"

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16530345
    Football

    Wednesday Practice Observations: 'Noles bringing energy ahead of Clemson matchup

    22 hours ago
    7509DDA9-3FF2-4E8A-8EAB-E469E8EF40E4
    Football

    Clemson HC Dabo Swinney "impressed" with Florida State

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_16783797
    Pro Noles

    Los Angeles Chargers sign former FSU kicker

    Oct 27, 2021