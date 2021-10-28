Dabo Swinney speaks on presumed bitterness towards FSU's Mike Norvell

Florida State's 2020 matchup with Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers was canceled just hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 protocol. Both coaches took shots at one another for their own reasons regarding why the game was not played.

During this year's ACC Kickoff meeting, Norvell was asked about Swinney and if they had spoken since the cancellation.

“Not really. We both have jobs to do and continue to invest in our programs. That’s my focus. At the end of the day, there’s really nothing to work out. Coaches can make statements. That’s the opportunity we all have. Everybody is entitled to an opinion they want to state.”

This week, Swinney was asked at his Tuesday press conference with media members about Coach Norvell and their relationship "burying the hatchet" after last season.

“I never knew of a hatchet," Swinney said. "I’ve talked to him many times, whether it be on conference calls or saw him at Coach Bowden’s funeral. I will say this: He has done a great job. He has done a really good job of holding it together. Really challenging situation that he took over there. Not only taking over a challenging situation, but it’s COVID as well, and the challenges of the year. They’ve done a good job."

Swinney would go on to talk highly of Florida State and their personnel responding after a rough start to the season.

"They’ve had different personnel, but really settled in on this quarterback and really scheming their offense and tailoring it to what fits their personnel and using it in a very good way. I think they’ve done a great job. Defense is playing well, playing with a lot of passion. They’re playing with great effort. Two heart-breaking losses, but I think he has gotten some good players in there. Personnel-wise, they had a lot of holes. Lots of holes. Lots of guys transferred, etc. So they brought in some good transfer guys that have been able to help them along with their signing class as well. So I think they’ve done a nice job.”

Norvell made comments last season regarding the situation and the Clemson team potentially bringing players that tested positive for COVID-19 to Tallahassee.

“Other schools can handle themselves however they want. They can practice symptomatic players. But when it comes to our student-athletes and their well-being, we're going to rely on our medical advisors to make the best call. We were excited to play this game. We're a young team that needs every rep we can get. I'm not concerned with what any other coach says or thinks.”

The Seminoles (3-4) will face the Tigers (4-3) in Death Valley on Saturday at 3:30 PM EST on ESPN. This should be a fun one to watch, that's for sure.