Experienced Big Ten offensive lineman enters Transfer Portal

Should the Seminoles take a look at this offensive lineman?

The Transfer Portal projects to be a hot commodity for teams to add instant impact players once again in the 2022 cycle. Florida State will likely look to make a few additions following their success with transfers over the past two years.

The Seminoles have brought in running back Jashaun Corbin, defensive end Jermaine Johnson, defensive end Keir Thomas, defensive back Jarrian Jones, defensive back Jammie Robinson, and more via the portal under head coach Mike Norvell. It's clearly been a useful asset and there projects to be talent at positions of need available.

Minnesota offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap announced his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal on Tuesday.

Dunlap appeared in 21 games, starting 15, during his time with the Gophers. His most significant playing time came in 2019 when he started 12 games at right guard. Dunlap missed the 2020 season with an injury and returned to play in the first five games this year before his decision to transfer. He projects to have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Though Florida State's offensive line has continued to improve, there is always room for a quality veteran. Dunlap is a Florida native and played his high school ball at IMG Academy. He was committed to Florida before flipping to Minnesota. Interestingly enough, Dunlap held an offer from then Memphis head coach Mike Norvell during his recruitment.

According to his Twitter, Seminoles Director of High School Relations Ryan Bartow is currently following him. Bartow is one of the top recruiters on the staff.

NoleGameday has reached out to Dunlap for comment on his interest in Florida State.

