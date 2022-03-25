Skip to main content

Florida State assistant takes job offer from Georgia Tech

The 'Noles are losing one of its off field assistants to another ACC school.

Florida State, in the midst of spring practice and prepping for their Pro Day next week, is losing one of their main support staff members. Kenyatta Watson Sr. has been hired at Georgia Tech as a special assistant to the head coach.

During his nearly year in the role of Director of Player Relations at FSU Watson was key on getting back into Georgia’s fertile recruiting grounds, while also being FSU’s Pro Scout Liason. He helped reconnect former players back to the program while getting NFL teams on campus to check out the players.

Watson, who was a four-year letterman at Boston College before playing for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, will also serve as FSU’s pro scout liaison. He helped nearly 120 student-athletes sign football scholarships from 2014-18 as director of football operations and recruiting for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He has also served as game coordinator for the Under Armour Middle School All-American Game and UA Next Middle School Camp Series.

No image description

In 2017, he developed and oversaw the Coach K National Middle School Showcase for sixth through eighth-graders around the country. He also has experience as a director for Adidas Middle School Showcase, Rivals NextGen Showcase, MVP Middle School Showcase, and Elite Talent Middle School Football Showcase. In 2010, he founded Gwinnett Chargers Football, a youth program in Gwinnett County that featured nearly 500 players by its third year.

It will be interesting to see where Mike Norvell goes from here. He had made some great hires since arriving at FSU, which is indicative of the numerous coaches plucked from his staff. We expect a solid hire and will keep an eye on the situation.

