Florida State at Clemson kickoff time announced

Less than two weeks to go until the Seminoles travel to Death Valley.

While Florida State is focused on Massachusetts this week, it's hard to ignore the obvious, the Seminoles have a big game coming up in less than 14 days.

FSU will travel to Death Valley on October 30 to take on the Clemson Tigers. Earlier today it was announced that the game will kickoff at 3:30 and be broadcasted nationally on ESPN.

It should be an exciting affair as these two teams match up for the first time since 2019. Clemson has won five straight games in this rivalry dating back to 2015 but the Tigers are as susceptible as ever in 2021.

Do you think the Seminoles can pull off the upset?

