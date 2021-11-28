Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Florida State offensive lineman says farewell to fans

    The big man says thank you to 'Nole nation.
    One of the very first things Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins did when they got to Florida State was assess and address the talent and depth issues at the offensive line. One of their first transfer commitments was Devontay Love-Taylor.

    With his FSU career coming to a close after Sunday’s loss to in-state rival Florida, Love-Taylor leaves FSU after making an instant impact in his two years as a Seminoles.

    In 2020, the offensive lineman showed how versatile he is as he started at right tackle, right guard, and left tackle in a COVID-shortened season. He was a key piece to an FSU rushing attack that saw marked improvements last season, and he was penciled in as a starter heading into 2021.

    His final collegiate season didn’t go as he had planned as he missed several games due to injury. When the 6’4”, 323-pound lineman was out FSU’s offense felt it, losing both its efficiency on the ground and making the offensive line a liability in the passing game. Love-Taylor was not available for last Saturday's game against the Florida Gators.

    Sunday he addressed Florida State and the fans for his time as a ‘Nole.

    Florida State offensive lineman says farewell to fans

